What is the dystopian genre and how to enjoy it on Netflix

Within the world of film and television, and especially in Netflix, exist Different genres They are perfect for telling a story. One of them is the dystopian, which became one of the favorites of the public.

But, what is this genre really about? The truth is that it focuses on all those futuristic societies undesirables that were created by fiction and that are usually characterized by their lack of ethics. In this way, it is quite different from utopia. This, for its part, is seen as a society that is ideal. In this way, several of the cinematographic or television stories show us how civilization is under the control of governments that are dictatorial or oppressive.

Over the years there were many titles that have come out into the light and that they were completely focused on said gender. In this opportunity, we will show you those that are available on Netflix.

Dystopian titles on Netflix

The hole

It is a Spanish production and Netflix original, which focuses on the dystopian genre and became a great success that managed to cross borders. At your address is Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia.

The film shows us a different future, where prisoners are housed in vertical cells and watch as prisoners placed in upper cells are fed a lot of food. While those below are starving. A survival jungle where everyone will do their best to survive.

Akira

Also exist animated films that resort to the dystopian genre. One of them is Akira, which was released during the 1980s and that became a great success in the world of cinema.

The film is set in Neo-Tokyo during the year 2019. After a strange accident, the protagonist Tetsuo ends up being subjected to secret experiments that seek to control the mind.

Elysium

In Netflix you can also find Elysium, other dystopian movie which stars the famous actor, Matt Damon. Regarding its direction and its script, both fell into the hands of Neill Blomkamp.

His plot is set in the year 2154. There, wealthy people live in a luxurious and comfortable space station. While the poor have no choice but to live in the ruins of an overpopulated Earth. However, Max will try to establish equality in the worlds.

