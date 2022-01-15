what is King Richard like, the movie he stars in, and when is it released

king richard It will hit theaters before the end of the year to tell the story of the father of the two best tennis players in history. Starring Will Smith, it was celebrated at its premiere and began to sound strong for the Oscars.

Will Smith not a strange person The academy. Thanks to Ali, first, and then by Looking for happiness received two nominations for Oscar. Everything indicates that from the hand of king richard, the new movie Warner Bros. Pictures, is on his way to receive the third and that may be the charm. This is how it is believed since the film began to be seen in some festivals.

The Telluride Film Festival was the first to screen the film, which was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. The film focuses on the life of Richard Williams, the father of the two most important tennis players in history, Venus Y Serena Williams, and its “unconventional methods”, as the official synopsis says, to turn their daughters into sports legends. The film will be released on November 25 with the protagonists of Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, saniyya sydney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn Y Jon Bernthal.

After its screening in Telluride, some critics began to speak of Will Smith as a clear candidate for Oscar in 2022. Richard Lawson, from Vanity Fair, noted that the actor I would win that Oscar” and that the movie “it has all the necessary components to make it a success”. Clayton Davis, from the same medium, declared that Smith It’s in “the front line of what would become the ruthless career of best actor”. For the artist, meanwhile, the opportunity to lead king richard, which portrays and honors a person who is still alive, was one of the “greater rewards” that touched him in his career.

The work of Will Smith has everything to The academy He usually likes it when it comes to handing out his prizes. From the idea of ​​interpreting a person who really exists or existed, to the use of prostheses to try to resemble as much as possible the person who embodies. In addition, there is the detail that Smith he put on a little weight to complete his look, and this is something that often fascinates those who vote in the oscars.

What the director of King Richard said

In a recent interview with Los Angeles Times, Green talked about the work done by Will Smith for his film and highlighted both his role as an actor and the one he had as a producer. “This film harnesses the charisma of Will and his natural comedic chops, but he really physically disappears into this role in a way we haven’t seen him often in his career.”assured the director.

“I think he had a lot of fun eating and enjoying that process”, said the director and pointed out that from the beginning they spoke with Will Smith about the need for Richard Williams was a character “complicated”. Green explained that he could not meet with the tennis players’ father and that Will either. “It was one of those things that did not come to fruition”, he stressed, while explaining that the man’s health was very fragile and that is why they decided to leave him alone.