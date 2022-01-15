What is Bell’s palsy?, the disease that Angelina Jolie suffered

After the much talked about divorce between the gold actors of Hollywood, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, the actress confessed everything related to her Bell’s palsy.

It was in an intimate interview, where Jolie confessed that between the controversial separation, she neglected herself and was not aware of her health.

For its part, let us remember that Brad Pitt also revealed that he had problems with alcoholNow, his ex-wife told how she suffered this moment.

Related information: Angelina Jolie’s fortune rises; Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Gave Him His Biggest Check

What is Bell’s palsy?

The actress suffered from a rare disease, it is the Bell’s palsy, which is a temporary paralysis that is derived from the damage of some nerves of the face.

According to US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, is a pathology that affects one in 5 thousand people.

It may interest you: What is Crohn’s disease, a condition that Pete Davidson has?

The National Health System of the United Kingdom indicates that the main people who are victims of this condition are between 16 and 60 years old.

The facial nerve that is damaged is located in a bony canal between the bottom of the ears and the muscles of the face.

It could be said that it is in charge of all the movements we make with our face, including blinking.

What are the causes of this disease?

It can affect people of any age, but is more common in older than 65 years, however, are also exposed children under 13 years and affects men and women equally.

A type of herpes infection called shingles may be related, however, other conditions that can cause Bell’s palsy include:

HIV infection/AIDS

Lyme’s desease

middle ear infection

Sarcoidosis

Notably having diabetes and being pregnant may increase the risk of Bell’s palsy, the condition suffered Angelina Jolie.