We leave you Raúl Jiménez’s goal against Southampton

The first goal has already arrived Raul Jimenez in 2022. The Mexican was present with annotation in the match between the wolverhampton and the Southampton of the premier league, with the most traditional hallmark of the striker.

the season of wolves has been good with Bruno Lage. Not coincidentally, it is also the year that Jimenez He returned to the courts after several months of absence due to a head injury that kept him away and even led him to think about the end of his career.

the match between wolves Y Southampton was played in Molineux. Even during the first time, Bednarek He swept inside the area and committed a foul but the whistler went to VAR to check if he scored a penalty. The maximum sentence was confirmed.

The person in charge of collecting could not be other than Raul Jimenez. The Mexican striker did it true to his style and with the “yes sir” in the background. He charged to the right of the goalkeeper, who stretched out to his left side and thus opened the scoring.

It should be remembered that it was precisely the Southampton the team that Raúl Jiménez scored for the first time, when he returned from injury. Back then, the Mexican scored a real goal with a great play inside the area.

This was the fourth goal of Raul Jimenez In the season. They have been few for the Mexican but vital for the harvest of points for his team. The wolves is looking to stay in the fight for European competitions in what has been a great year, where they have managed to succeed even in Old Trafford about him Man Utd from Cristiano Ronaldo, being a regular team.

