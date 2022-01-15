Volkswagen Amarok 2023 will be bigger than the current one: new preview

Now sharing a platform with Ford Ranger, the next Volkswagen Amarok will grow in size. It will keep the V6 TDI Turbo Diesel engine.

For close to two years we have seen how the expectation is raised for the next generation of Volkswagen Amarok, the medium pick-up of the German brand, which in this case will be the sister of the new Ford Ranger. Today a new advance was unveiled, with a digital illustration that reveals the appearance of the truck on its lateral sides.

Thus, there are several details that now come to light. In the image, the vehicle climbs a slope on snow, hinting at its ability to move on all types of terrain without much difficulty, using for it some off road tires and a ample suspension travel.

Noticeably wide wheel arches are also noticeable, and generous ground clearance, details that reinforce the rugged appearance of the future Amarok, whose production will take place in South Africa and tentatively, in Argentina. From this last nation, is where it could come to Colombia, as is the case with the current model.

Volkswagen Amarok 2023: bigger

With this advance, the brand also confirmed that the Volkswagen Amarok 2023 will be larger than the current model. Starting from an updated version of the Ford T6 platform, on which the new Ranger is also based, the pick-up of the German brand it will be 10 cm longer and 4 cm wider than the current Amarok.

Let us remember that the Amarok still in force, which will continue to be produced in Argentina even after the launch of the new generation, reaches a length of 5.25 meters, Y 1.95 meters wide no mirrors

In addition, there is an important fact. As part of the variety of engines that the new generation Amarok will have, the well-known engine will continue to be present. Turbo Diesel V6 TDI which in the current model has 254 horsepower Y 580Nm of torque. It will also carry 2.0 Turbo Diesel and 2.0 Biturbo Diesel engines.

Modern and refined interior

In the same image a small section of the interior can also be seen, confirming the presence of the digital board, high quality finishes and contrasting stitching. A few weeks ago we met other details such as the panoramic roof, two-tone upholstery, multifunctional steering wheel and a much more modern setup than in the current Amarok, released in 2010.

Are more than 800,000 units those that roll Volkswagen Amarok in the world since its debut 12 years ago. And with this renovation that is on the way, the number will rise much more strongly. In a few months we will know it in full.

