Vin Diesel confirms his signing for the Avatar saga

Avatar It will have several sequels in the coming years. The filming of the second and third installments of the franchise led by james cameron has already finished, but it has already been confirmed that there will be at least two more films. Rumors suggest that Vin Diesel will be part of the franchise, something that seems to have been confirmed in a recent interview.

In an interview with MTV NewsJosh Horowitz asked the actor if he would be in the saga Avatar of James Cameron. “I’ve spent time with him but I haven’t recorded anything yet,” he replied.

“So Vin Diesel will be in the sequels of Avatar?” Horowitz insisted. “I love James Cameron. I love james cameron and I love the series and I can safely say that we are going to work together,” he replied.

Avatar 2 will feature the return of Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, CCH Pounder and Matt Gerald. The cast features new names like Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Michelle Yeoh, Jemaine Clement, Oona Chaplin, David Thewlis and CJ Jones.

“The story of the sequels follows Jake and Neytiri and their children. It’s a family saga about fighting with humans,” Cameron told Variety about the plot of the franchise.

Diesel has recently released Fast & Furious 9. will soon premiere muscles, as well as voicing Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The second installment will hit theaters on December 16, 2022; the third will be released on December 20, 2024; Avatar 4 will be released on 1December 8, 2026; and Avatar 5 will land in theaters on December 22, 2028.

