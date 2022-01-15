Under pressure from Apple, a VTubers app bans ‘suggestive or minor-looking designs’ — Kudasai

IRIAM (イリアム) is a Japanese application for smartphones developed by the VTubers company ZIZAI (previously known as DUO Inc.) that allows both streaming within its servers and live chat and donations by viewers, but also the design of VTubers interested in participating in its virtual space.

For the latter, the interested party only needs to have made an illustration and a mobile device to become a streamer, very similar to the concept of VTubers. However, apparently due to pressure from an outside company (which is presumed to be Apple) have updated their usage policies, banning characters with sexually suggestive designs or underage appearances.

«The app store’s review process indicated that the standards for monitoring published content were lax, and for the service to continue, the review standards needed to be strengthened and quickly enforced. IRIAM’s management team believes that it is very important to allow users to express themselves in many different ways. On the other hand, Starting from the premise that IRIAM streamers can be seen as “representations of fictional characters, but also as living beings”, we believe that it is necessary to make a careful decision about the scope of expression in IRIAM», writes the statement.

«Therefore, we will try to find a good landing point considering both aspects of two-dimensional culture, mainly fiction, and real society. During the review of the app store, which led to the tightening of the review criteria, expressions that could induce or evoke pedophilia were explicitly pointed out. In this regard, the IRIAM management team has decided that, in light of socially accepted norms, legislation and the national definition of a “child”, it is necessary to apply especially strict criteria to all references to minors (up to approximately 15 years of age)“, keep going.

«As of this release, the following visual elements will be prohibited: (1) Depictions of sexually suggestive clothing, such as clothing that exposes too much skin, for example, bathing suits; excessive exposure of the chest area, underwear or other items; (two) Representation of sexually suggestive facial expressions or poses as expressions suggestive of pedophilia; (3) Representations indicating that the user would be a minor in real life; and (4) Items depicting underage drinking or smoking, with violent or defamatory language or any other offensive expression».

The press release does not specify that it has been Manzana the company that issued the demand to the project, but one of the developers of the application speculate that it would be this company since similar cases have been reported recently.

