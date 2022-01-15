Two Red Notice sequels in the works with main trio expected to return

After the successful debut of red notice Last November, it appears that Netflix began its plans to expand the film into a major action franchise. Deadline brings news that the broadcaster is currently in the early stages of negotiations for the possible back-to-back filming of two red notice sequels, and Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot are expected to return.

Netflix expects to start production early next year. However, the start of production would still hinge on the already packed schedules of its three stars, each of whom are working on their own high-profile individual projects, including dead Pool 3 for Reynolds, wonder woman 3 for Gadot and black adam for Johnson.

The outlet’s sources noted that Rawson Marshall Thurber has already started writing the sequel. In addition to the main trio, the streamer is also aiming to add new characters to flesh out a set of heist movies similar to the Ocean’s Eleven franchise.

The red notice The sequels will again be produced by Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia through Seven Bucks Productions along with Beau Flynn for Flynn Pictures Co and Thurber. Flynn Pictures’ Scott Sheldon is also set to executive produce.

The film was a globe-trotting, action-comedy heist thriller designed as a three-handed game between Dwayne Johnson (black adam), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman movies) and Ryan Reynolds (dead Pool Films). Since its release, it has become Netflix’s most-watched movie with over 200 million hours streamed during its first 28 days.