Top 10 Keanu Reeves Movies Ranked From Worst To Best According To IMDb And Where To Watch Them Online

A Scanner Darkly (A look in the dark)

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store and Google Play Store

Duration: 1 hour and 40 minutes

Director: Richard Linklater

Year: 2006

IMDb Score: 7.1

Starring Keanu Reeves, Robert Downey Jr., Woody Harrelson, Winona Ryder, and Rory Cochrane. It grossed $7.6 million from a larger budget of $8.7 million. Therefore, he had no profit. The feature film is based on the homonymous novel by Philip K. Dick. The film used the rotoscoping technique in its production. This technique consists of designing animated images for animated films. It was actually the first and only animated film distributed by Warner Independent Pictures.

The Matrix Reloaded

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 18 minutes

Direction: Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski

Year 2003

IMDb Score: 7.2

Portrayed by Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, Monica Bellucci, Randall Duk Kim, and Jada Pinkett Smith. It is the sequel to The Matrix directed by the Wachowski sisters. It grossed over $828 million at the worldwide box office on a $150 million budget. It obtained 4 nominations at the Taurus World Stunt Awards, from which it won an award in the category of Best overall stunt by a stunt woman for Debbie Evans.

Speed: Maximum power

Platform: Disney+, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 1 hour and 56 minutes

Direction: Jan de Bont

Year: 1994

IMDb Score: 7.2

Starring Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock and Dennis Hopper. It started with a budget of 30 million dollars and was a real success at the box office worldwide: It grossed more than 350 million dollars. Regarding awards and recognitions, we highlight the 3 nominations received at the Oscars, winning in 2 categories: Best sound and best sound effect. At the BAFTAs, it won in 2 other categories: Sound and Editing.

Point Break: They call him Bodhi

Platform: No streaming offers at this time

Duration: 2 hours and 2 minutes

Director: Kathryn Bigelow

Year: 1991

IMDb Score: 7.3

Action feature film starring Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves. It had a budget of 24 million dollars and grossed more than 83 million dollars at the box office. In the recognition section, we highlight the award for Keanu Reeves as the most attractive actor awarded by the MTV Movie Awards.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Platform: Netflix, RakutenTV, AppleTV and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 8 minutes

Direction: Francis Ford Coppola

Year: 1992

IMDb Score: 7.4

Played and starred by Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins and Keanu Reeves. Feature film based on the novel Dracula by Bram Stoker. The role of the lawyer Jonathan Harker -played by Keanu Reeves-, brought him the leap to fame in the 90s with the characterization achieved very similar to the novel according to specialized critics at the time. The film managed to raise more than 215 million dollars starting from a budget of 40 million dollars. It won 3 Oscars in the categories of Best Costume Design, Best Sound Editing and Best Makeup.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Platform: Netflix, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 11 minutes

Directed by: Chad Stahelski

Year: 2019

IMDb Score: 7.4

Starring Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Anjelica Huston, and Ian McShane. It is the third installment in the John Wick film series, following John Wick (2014) and John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017). It grossed over $326 million at the box office on a $75 million budget. The last part of the series, John Wick: Chapter 4 and after several delays initially conditioned by the Covid-19, has been set for March 24, 2023.

John Wick (Another day to kill)

Platform: No streaming offers at this time

Duration: 1 hour and 41 minutes

Directed by: Chad Stahelski

Year 2014

IMDb Score: 7.4

Portrayed by Keanu Reeves, Mikael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen, Adrianne Palicki, Bridget Moynahan, Dean Winters, Ian McShane, John Leguizamo, and Willem Dafoe. The first in the John Wick series grossed over $86 million on a $20 million budget. Did you know that on August 7, 2015, Lionsgate and Starbreeze Studios announced a partnership to develop a video game adaptation of the feature film? This is John Wick Chronicles and was released on February 9, 2017 by Grab Games. This is a VR FPS available for HTC Vive and Steam VR.

John Wick: Blood Pact

Platform: Netflix, RakutenTV, StarZ, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 2 minutes

Directed by: Chad Stahelski

Year: 2017

IMDb Score: 7.5

Starring Keanu Reeves, Common, Laurence Fishburne, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ruby Rose, Lance Reddick, Peter Stormare, Bridget Moynahan, Franco Nero, John Leguizamo, and Ian McShane. It is the sequel to the 2014 John Wick feature film. It had a budget of 40 million dollars and grossed more than 171 million dollars worldwide.

Pact with the devil

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 24 minutes

Direction: Taylor Hackford

Year: 1997

IMDb Score: 7.5

Known internationally as The Devil’s Advocate, the feature film directed by Taylor Hackford starred Keanu Reeves, Al Pacino and Charlize Theron. It grossed over $157 million at the box office on a $57 million budget. In the recognition section, we highlight his 4 nominations at the Saturn Awards, of which he won in the category of best horror film. Al Pacino also took home the best actor award at the Fangoria Chainsaw Awards.

Matrix

Platform: HBO Max, AppleTV, RakutenTV, Microsoft Store, Google Play Store and Amazon Videos

Duration: 2 hours and 16 minutes

Direction: Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski

Year: 1999

IMDb Score: 8.7

Starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Hugo Weaving. It was the first film in a franchise that derived from its enormous success a series of comics, animated shorts or even video games. It was a resounding success at the box office worldwide, grossing more than 463 million dollars from an initial budget of 63 million dollars. In the awards and recognition section, Matrix won 4 Oscar Awards in all the categories for which it was nominated: Best Editing, Best Sound, Best Sound Editing and Best Visual Effects. Additionally, it won another 28 awards and was nominated in another 36 categories at different festivals and awards.

