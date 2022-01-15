Tom Hanks isn’t the only member of his family joining Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ universe

ARTICLE HIGHLIGHTS

Tom Hanks made a surprise cameo in episode 2 of the yellow stone prequel 1883.

The series stars country music superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, who happen to be friends of Hanks.

Now another member of the Hanks family appears in the Paramount+ hit.

Tom Hanks on the set of the ‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883’ | Emerson Miller/Paramount+

Now, following Hanks' appearance, another member of his family has signed on for a role in the yellow stone prequel

‘1883’ starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Paramount+’s latest hit is the yellow stone prequel 1883. Starring real-life couple and country music superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill. They play James and Margaret Dutton, the ancestors of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton from yellow stone.

James and Margaret are the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family. Y 1883 tells the story of how they traveled west across the Great Plains to Montana and settled on the land that eventually became the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch.

Tom Hanks appeared in episode 2 of ‘1883’

Hanks made his cameo appearance during the second episode of 1883 during a Civil War flashback, and it’s all because he’s good friends with McGraw. The singer told Cinema Blend that he knows the Saving Private Ryan star for more than two decades. And all she had to do was call Hanks.

“Tom and I have been friends for 25 years, 24 years. I knew there was this part in there, and I called him up and said, ‘Hey, would you be interested in making a cameo appearance on this show we’re doing?’ And he’s like, ‘Tell me when to be there,’ and he just showed up,” McGraw explained.

Tom Hanks’ wife Rita Wilson joins the ‘Yellowstone’ universe

According to Variety, Hanks’ wife, Rita Wilson, will also join the cast. yellow stone universe in an upcoming episode of 1883. She will reportedly play a shopkeeper named Carolyn who works at Doan’s Crossing. And it will help Faith Hill’s Margaret Dutton “decompress with some whiskey punch.”

McGraw says his wife is Wilson’s “best friend,” which is why the No sleep in Seattle the star is making a cameo. But it has not yet been revealed in which specific episode he will appear.

Tim McGraw and Tom Hanks shared a ‘magical’ experience on the set of ‘1883’

McGraw says that shooting scenes with a good friend he’s known for so long was a special experience. He joked that “you never want to mess up a scene when you have Tom Hanks with you.” And McGraw revealed that he and Hanks avoided each other before the cameras started rolling.

“We didn’t see each other all morning because I didn’t want to see what he looked like. I didn’t want to see how I looked, because we know each other very well. So when he walked onto the set, it was pretty magical,” said McGraw.

“And when he puts his hand on my shoulder in that scene, you could feel the weight of the world between us with what had happened. It was a pretty heavy scene.”

This is ‘how it happens’ for Taylor Sheridan

Hanks and Wilson are just the latest big-name stars to appear on one of Sheridan’s series. He also has Sylvester Stallone signed on to star in his new series. kansas city. And apparently, getting big stars to appear on their TV shows is an everyday thing.

“That’s how it goes with him,” 101 Studios CEO David C. Glasser said of Sheridan, according to Outsider. “He just picks up the phone and calls people like Billy Bob Thornton, Tom Hanks, Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and says, ‘Hey, I have this idea.’ I call to make the deal with the agent later”.

new episodes of 1883 falls on Sundays on Paramount+.

