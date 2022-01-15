Three Great Movies Directed by George Clooney

To celebrate 60 years of George Clooney We also review some of his best films as director. The North American has been on the other side of the chair for almost 20 years and that is why we want to celebrate it. Look!

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002)

In this dramatic comedy scripted by Charlie Kaufman, Clooney made his directorial debut. The film tells the story of Chuck Barris, played by Sam Rockwell, who is a television producer by day and a CIA assassin by night. With Clooney himself, Drew Barrymore and Julia Roberts.

Goodnight and Good Luck (2005)

This dramatic film is Clooney’s second directorial film and the first from his own screenplay, co-written with Grant Heslov. Set in America during the 1950s, at the dawn of broadcast journalism, it is shot entirely in black and white. The film chronicles the real conflict between journalist Edward R. Murrow, a CBS anchor, and Senator Joseph McCarthy, drawing as much as possible on factual data, written and oral. The title refers to the phrase that Murrow used to dismiss his programs.

The Monuments Men (2014)

Co-written, produced and directed by George Clooney, also has a role in this film with a great cast that counts Matt Damon, Bill Murray, Cate Blanchet and John Goodman. It is based on the book The Monuments Men: Allied Heroes, Nazi Thieves and the Greatest Treasure Hunt in History, by Robert M. Edsel, which tells the story of the Monuments, Art and Archives Program, an allied group whose goal was to rescue works of art and other culturally important pieces before they were destroyed by Adolf Hitler during World War II.