‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Tessa Thompson teases that Valkyrie will have “strange and erotic” new powers – CINEMABLEND

The fourth installment starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman opens in theaters on July 8, 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder is, along with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, one of the most anticipated films of this 2022 of this new Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

So it is not surprising that new details of this film are beginning to come out, which will feature Natalie Portman as Jane Foster again. But, in addition, Tessa Thompson will also appear as Valkyrie after making her debut in Thor: Ragnarök.

Thanks to a recent interview with W Magazine, Thompson has revealed that Valkyrie will have some new powers somewhat “bizarre and erotic” in this fourth installment of Marvel’s God of Thunder:

She has some weird powers, to be honest. It can sense when someone is close to death and take them to Valhalla, which is essentially the afterlife. He can revive people. But when it revives people, sometimes it ends up in their body. It’s a weird thing and can be quite erotic. And then she has superhuman strength and is essentially God

This definition of his character fits perfectly with the Valkyries of Norse mythology, where these were a group of armored maidens that Odin sent to the battlefields to choose the dead who were worthy of a place in Valhalla.

The madness of the multiverse arrives

Before it premieres Thor: Love and Thunder, will hit theaters next May 6th Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, that directly connects with or has occurred in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In this installment, Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will have to ask Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) for help in order to fix everything that happened in the third Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland. In addition, we will see America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Miss America in the comics, in action.