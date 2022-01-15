Thomas E. Lovejoy and Biodiversity Conservation

Octavio Klimek Alcaraz

On December 25, 2021, at the age of 80, the renowned naturalist Thomas Eugene Lovejoy passed away. That was a sad weekend for the science of Biology, since a day later another famous naturalist died: Edward O. Wilson. Both were pioneers in the study of biodiversity and its conservation in the Anglo-Saxon world (see article on E. Wilson in The South, January 8, 2022).

Lovejoy was born on August 22, 1941, in Manhattan, New York. He graduated from Yale University, where he received a BS in Biology in 1964 and a Ph.D. in 1971, working with birds in the Amazon.

Lovejoy is often credited with introducing the term “biological diversity” into common parlance in the 1980s—later the phrase would be shortened to “biodiversity”—as well as for his work as an ecologist in the Brazilian Amazon since 1965. But it was much more than that, as he became one of the most influential conservation leaders in the United States.

He received numerous awards for his work, including the Tyler Award for Environmental Achievement (2001), the BBVA Foundation Frontiers of Knowledge Awards (2008), and the Blue Planet Award (2012). In 1996 he was elected to the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and in 2021 to the National Academy of Sciences.

Thomas Lovejoy, from 1973 to 1987 directed the conservation program at the World Wildlife Fund-US, and from 1987 to 1998 he worked at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, DC. He was subsequently Professor of Biodiversity at the Heinz Center for Science, Economics, and the Environment in Washington DC, where he was President from 2002 to 2008. He was elected University Professor at George Mason University, Fairfax, Virginia in March 2010.

Among his many previous assignments, it is worth mentioning that he was the main advisor on biodiversity to the president of the World Bank and the first specialist in the Environment in Latin America and the Caribbean; President of the Independent Advisory Group on Sustainability of the Inter-American Development Bank. He led the Scientific and Technical Advisory Council of the Global Environment Facility (GEF), the largest source of environmental funding.

In addition, he was president of the American Institute of Biological Sciences, president of the United States Man and the Biosphere Program, and president of the Society for Conservation Biology.

He belonged to the advisory group for Biosphere 2, an attempt in the 1990s to recreate living conditions on earth in a steel and glass construction and forgo outside help altogether. He was also a member of the Big Cats Initiative, whose goal is to save big cats from extinction. He was also the creator of the popular television series Nature.

Lovejoy pioneered debt-for-nature swaps, in which environmental groups buy unstable foreign debt on the secondary market at the market rate, which is heavily discounted, and then convert this debt at face value into local debt to buy extensions of biologically sensitive land in the debtor nation for environmental protection purposes, beyond the possible criticism of this instrument, this innovation served as an experience for the subsequent financing of conservation.

In 1980, Lovejoy published the first estimate of global extinction rates (in the Global 2000 Report for the president, suggesting that between half a million and 2 million species, or 20 percent of all species on Earth, could be extinct by the year 2000, primarily due to loss of wildlife habitat, but also partly due to pollution. Pointing out that the extinction of species on this scale is unprecedented in the history of mankind.

In 2010 he stated in statements: “What we are seeing today are the harbingers of the sixth mass extinction in the history of the Earth.” Likewise, Lovejoy emphasized the connection between the climate crisis and the biodiversity crisis from the beginning: “The 2 degrees Celsius that should be agreed in Copenhagen as the upper limit for global warming is too much for nature. A world two degrees warmer will be a world without coral reefs.” (https://taz.de/!5142895/).

As Elizabeth Kolbert recounts, in her book entitled The sixth extinction. An unnatural story (Editorial Crítica, 2015), in the seventies, Lovejoy and many other scientists were deeply concerned about what was happening in tropical forests. Especially in the Amazon rainforest, which is home to 40 percent of the world’s remaining tropical forest and an estimated 25 percent of global terrestrial biodiversity. Increasingly, tropical forests were cut down to make room for roads, cattle pastures, forestry, which are the main causes of deforestation, among others. The Brazilian government was encouraging people to settle north of Manaus, deep in the Amazon jungle. The government would pay ranchers to move into the area, cut down the rain forest, and start raising cattle. At the same time, it required ranchers to leave half the forest on their land untouched. Lovejoy proposed that ranchers cooperate with scientists to create patches of rainforest of different sizes that could then be studied. This, based on empirically verifying the theory of the biogeography of the islands of Robert MacArthur and Edward O. Wilson, where the number of species present on a given island (fragment) was a consequence of the balance between migration and extinction. What is attractive is that this amount was related in part to the size of the island and in part to the distance between it and the closest colonization foci. Thus, the biologists set out to measure the biodiversity in the forest fragments, while they were in a pristine state and, later, once they had been converted into islands by clearing the forest. The experiment became known as the Biological Dynamics of Forest Fragments Project, or PDBFF, which continues to this day. The experiment has shown that, although small fragments of forest have a certain value and are, of course, better for biodiversity than the lack of them, it cannot be said that their contribution to the conservation of biodiversity is the same as that of the forest. same. That is, the fragments lose species and then continue to lose them, and for this reason it has been described as the most important ecological experiment ever carried out.

Thus, Lovejoy spent most of the last fifty years trying to preserve the Amazon rainforest, and thanks to his efforts, he contributed to preserving it with various forms of legal protection. He took anyone who thought they could help with this effort to visit the mythical Camp 41, part of the Amazon Biodiversity Center that he founded in Manaus, Brazil. He wanted them to know about the PDBFF, including various American politicians and celebrities such as Tom Cruise, who apparently enjoyed the trip but did not join his conservation initiative, according to Kolbert.

The sad reality is that, in the Amazon rainforest, deforestation rates continue to rise. In 2018, Lovejoy and Brazilian scientist Carlos Nobre warned in an article in the journal Science Advances that the region was approaching a critical threshold. They point out that the Amazon rainforest is so large that it creates its own weather patterns. If deforestation continues, they warned, then the rains that turned it into a rainforest would stop falling, they wrote: “We believe the sensible course is not only to strictly curb further deforestation, but also to rebuild a safety margin against the tipping point. of the Amazon, by reducing the deforested area to less than 20 percent, for the common sense reason that there is no point in discovering the precise tipping point by finding it”. (https://www.science.org/doi/epdf/10.1126/sciadv.aat2340).

Let us advocate to save, if not all of the Amazon, most of it; if not all species, then the vast majority. The only way to truly honor Lovejoy’s legacy would be to accomplish these goals.