This Is What It’s Like To Watch An NBA Game Courtside: In The Metaverse

Jabari Young with the Oculus Quest 2 device. Source: Jabari Young

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka appeared from the team bench and before I knew it, he was blocking my view. Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle was close enough that I could see his Cole Haan shoes, and I saw a Lance Stephenson 3-pointer from an angle I’d never seen before. That’s just part of my recent experience watching an NBA game with a virtual reality headset. The National Basketball Association is offering virtual courtside seating on the $299 Meta Oculus Quest 2 devices. The headset was one of the most popular Christmas gifts in 2021, proving that people seem more willing than ever. to try virtual reality. And companies are trying to keep their eyes on their content by creating VR versions of their apps and games.

An Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset and controllers, taken on September 28, 2020. Phil Barker | Future | fake images

The NBA experience is free and available on Meta’s Horizon Venues platform, which is a free software download for Oculus headsets. People appear as digital avatars, sort of cartoon versions of themselves, and watch an NBA game from the perspective of the court. It’s not Jack Nicholson’s Los Angeles Lakers seat at Crypto.com Arena or Spike Lee’s seat at Madison Square Garden, but it almost replicates the real thing. From a business perspective, the deal could give the NBA a new set of media rights, which is important in the struggle of regional sports networks. Meanwhile, Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, is using partnerships with sports providers including the NBA, WWE and the Premier League to give people new reasons to try virtual reality. Mark Zuckerberg’s company is making a $10 billion investment in the metaverse, a virtual world he believes will become the standard for social media, gaming and even work. Meta shipped the Oculus 2 headset to CNBC last month. I experienced the on-court NBA game on January 10 between the Celtics and the Pacers. This is what you need to know.

Jaylen Brown of the Celtics drives to the basket between Jeremy Lamb (left) and Myles Turner (right) of the Pacers in an NBA regular season basketball game at TD Garden in Boston on January 10, 2022. Jim Davis | Boston Globe | fake images

The experience is not ‘garbage’

First, you should know that you are prohibited from watching if you live in the market where an NBA game is televised. The NBA uses RSN feeds from its League Pass product, and local markets are subject to the same pesky restrictions you find elsewhere. Once you enter the game, you will instantly notice other avatars participating in live discussions. The closeness of the action also draws your attention. It is here that you immerse yourself in the experience, as it actually feels like being in a courtside seat, right down to the engagement with nearby fans. There are two levels in the digital room where you can watch the game. The first level is usually where the crowd watches while chatting, and that night I counted about 15 people in the room during the first quarter. The balcony level is quieter for a more private setting, and the view is fine. Don’t be afraid to start a conversation with an avatar whose microphone is on, especially if you need help getting around the room, which looks like two levels of a private social club. As the Celtics led 23-18 in the first quarter, an avatar came up to me asking for help watching. I was confused at first as my stream was fine, but it became clear that the real person behind the avatar had a bad connection or was restricted due to local blackout rules. That led him to label the NBA metaverse experience “garbage.” Moments later, I asked another avatar next to me what he thought of the experience. “This is great,” replied the avatar named “TUtley.” “They need to get this for football.” The panoramic views of Boston that popped up during breaks in the game were also quite impressive and gave me the feeling of being in the city where the game is being played.

The negatives: glitches and image quality

“Hey man! Are you okay?” I heard one avatar ask another. The avatar in question was slumped over and unresponsive. It almost looked like the figure from the metaverse was having a fit. The avatar finally regained its form and began to speak, but that glitch was certainly strange. Controllers are your hands in the metaverse, so it can be strange to see nearby avatars with their hands and arms out of alignment with their bodies. In the fourth quarter, Stephenson hit a 3-pointer and Pacers forward Torrey Craig converted a layup to cut the Celtics’ lead to three, 71-68. Witnessing the sequence up close was fun, but the relatively poor image quality eventually became apparent. TV and video providers have spoiled viewers with high-definition gaming. Therefore, any slight difference in quality is quickly noticed. The NBA works with virtual reality production company Media Monks to show the games on the Oculus platform. During the NBA’s pandemic “bubble” season in Orlando, the company used Sony’s FX6 cameras, which cost roughly $6,000, to record VR gameplay. However, this season, the games are shot on Sony FX9 cameras, which cost around $11,000. But Meta frequently experiments with the resolution and frame rates of VR games, which are technically still in “beta” or testing mode. Media Monks places five cameras in NBA arenas, but added a sixth for the Celtics-Pacers game to capture a sense of space. An FX9 camera is on the announcer’s table, offering the front row view. FX9 cameras are also on every dash. One is used for capturing long shots and one for roving. The cameras change angle during the game, which can be annoying but necessary when the coaches accidentally block the view. Udoka’s leg was in my face every time I walked towards the center of the court, for example. The featured moderator is former NBA forward Richard Jefferson, but the comments are boring at times. And trivia questions don’t help. Meta uses former NBA players like Jefferson to interact with avatars that attend the on-court experience. And in some contests, commentators might appear in the room as real avatars to chat with fans. We’ll see how exciting that is when it happens.

A screenshot of Jabari’s home screen reminiscent of an NBA VR event on the Oculus Quest 2 platform. young boar | CNBC

Finally, the game selection could be better. Celtics-Pacers was fine, but the featured games would be more engaging and could draw more people, making it an even more social experience. The next two NBA VR games on Oculus are scheduled for January 17, Covid postponements permitting, with the Oklahoma Thunder playing Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks. The virtual reality experience on January 22 has the Sacramento Kings playing the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. Those aren’t necessarily must-see games.

Whats Next

I missed the Celtics-Pacers overtime session because the battery on my Oculus headset died. But judging by how many people were in the first tier late in the fourth quarter, with more coming from the Venues lobby, it’s fair to say that the NBA VR experience was popular in the metaverse that night. Three days after attending the game, I spoke with Rob Shaw, Meta’s director of sports leagues and media partnerships, to understand how far the on-pitch experience has come and where it’s headed. Shaw recalled comments made to CNBC in 2020 when he said the NBA’s Oculus concept was “still in the early stages.”

Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality glasses from Meta. T3 Magazine | Future | fake images