This is the sum received by the boy from Titanic 25 years after its premiere.

Reece Thompson is the name of the child who participated in ‘Titanic’ when he was 5 years old and now that he is an adult, he continues to benefit from the success of the film, 25 years away.

‘Titanic’ is one of the most successful films since its premiere more than 20 years ago, as it became a classic. In the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet A boy also appeared who was one of the third class passengers who died along with his sister and his mother.

In an interview with Business Insider, the actor who now has 30 years revealed that he continues to receive money thanks to ‘Titanic’. The actor began his career as a child model and his mother received the offer to participate in the film.

“It turned out to be one of the highest-grossing movies in history, so it’s kind of weird to see it in hindsight. My mom said, ‘Let’s do it, it’ll be great. Even if the movie is bad, we will see her‘” revealed the actor.

This is the amount Thompson currently receives

Reece Thompson He said that after working on the film he was paid about 25 thousand dollars and everything was deposited in a bank account to be able to manage his living expenses or his education.

Years after the premiere continued receiving royalties, with checks for several thousand dollars every three months, but as time went on the amount was reduced to 100 and 300 dollars a month.

“It’s funny because this is no longer present in my mind. It’s not like I’m thinking, ‘Oh when am I going to get a new Titanic check?’ but when it happens it’s like, ‘Oh great, extra 100 bucks”.

The actor is surprised to continue receiving money from the work he did in a movie that was released almost 25 years.

“There were a couple of times I said, ‘This is a check for 250. This movie is 25 years old and that’s pretty weird, but I hope it continues to make a lot of money because that means more money for me.’”

