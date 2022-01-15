This is how you will now display the profile picture in your WhatsApp account

WhatsApp: This is how you will now display the profile picture in your account

Everything seems to indicate that the next upgrade of WhatsApp brings you new ways to show and see your profile picture, and it is also very close to its launch to the public, so get ready.

As you may know, WhatsApp is the application most used instant messaging among people around the world.

Currently, about 5 billion users use this application, according to the Google Play Store download record.

It is worth mentioning that the popularity of WhatsApp is due in part to the constant refinement of its functions, since from time to time the developers of this tool release updates with new features and soon they will bring new ways to display and view your profile picture.

This is how today we tell you everything you need to know about the new WhatsApp update with all its changes that promise to make sure that the millions of users of this instant messaging application do not stop being in communication at any time.

The next WhatsApp update will change the way you view the profile picture that each of your contacts shows.

The developers announced that the profile images will now be presented as thumbnails in each notification of new messages that arrive on your smartphone, that is, you will no longer only see the name of the contact, but also their photograph.

In fact, the portal specialized in the messaging platform, wabetainfo, was the one that anticipated the arrival of this option.

However, he also warned that users can expect inconsistencies when updating the profile picture in some notifications, this is because the functionality is still under development, even, for now, only those who have access to the beta version of the app can see the new format.

And although this change responds to the new WhatsApp system, it is not yet available, in fact, the company announced that it is still working on refining this function before it is officially launched so that it is fully polished before users numerous users can enjoy it.