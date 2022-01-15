Martial arts are taking a new breath in Hollywood, we recently saw Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings by Marvel Studios, Matrix: Resurrections (Own Keanu Reeves talked about his kung-fu training) and now cobra kai, one of the best series to watch on Netflix. And there was no better time for Salva Makoto, Chilean artist and graphic designer, pay homage to Akira Toriyama and transform Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) into a character like dragon ball.











This is how the protagonists of ‘Cobra Kai’ look like characters from ‘Dragon Ball’





‘Cobra Kai’ – Season 4 Ending Explained



It was through his Instagram account where he shared different illustrations, one of them recreates the final of the 1984 All Valley Tournament with Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in front of Daniel. Even their karategi have details of the respective dojos to which each fighter belongs; of course Johnny to Cobra Kai and LaRusso to Miyagi-Do.

If you look closely you will notice that Daniel has the same face as the mighty Saiyan, Goku. His characteristic eyes, tiny nose and shadow on his cheeks make him almost identical to the character that marked so many generations.. And if you were about to save these images on your cell phone, wait, we’re not done yet.

Goodbye villain! Will John Kreese Join Miyagi-Do in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5?

The following illustrations also show the sensei who taught us to find our balance on and off the mat: Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) is also part of this series. With a blue jacket, a white shirt and his ear-to-ear smile, Salva Makoto reminded one of the most important characters in Karate Kid.

Of course we couldn’t stay without the duo Johny Lawrence and John Kreese (Martin Kove), who have been the perfect image that encompasses the ideology of Cobra Kai: “Hit first, hit hard, no mercy”. And if you like to pay attention to the smallest details, you can find the snake tattoo that John has had on his arm for so many years.

If you are a fan of anime and big movie and television releases, the same digital artist has published a large number of illustrations where he reimagines various characters within completely different universes. An example is Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland Y Willem Dafoe as if they were the protagonists of a season of Dragon Ball Z. Would you like Netflix to consider creating a Cobra Kai anime or is it better to keep its style with actors on set?