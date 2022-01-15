This is how Britney Spears responded to her sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears considers that the biography published by his sister jamie lynn is a product of his career and the 13 years under guardianship where his family was economically benefited, so He firmly answered what he thinks of the statements made by the actress from Zoey 101 when he spoke about his fractured relationship.

More than 40 degree fever is that the interpreter of Toxic took his phone and watched the interview on the show good morning america where Jamie went was invited for his book Things I Should Have Said, so he assured that feeling that he was dying made him not care so much.

However, who was considered as drama queen, He answered two things to Jamie Lynn: “My sister said my behavior was out of control. She was never close to me at that time, 15 years ago, so why is she talking about it unless she wants to sell a book at my expense?Really?” he argued through a statement through his Twitter account.

The singer wished her book well, although she pointed out that she learned the lesson not to trust anyone and take care of herself. Also, he pointed out that will be given an Instagram time because the media is always expressing hate about her.

“I know it might sound silly to most people, but I wrote a lot of my songs and my sister was the baby. She never had to work for anything. Everything was always given to her!”, he pointed. And he went even further when referring to his family. “My family ruined my dreams 100 billion percent and tried to make me look crazy. My family loves to bring me down and always hurt meSo I’m upset with them.”

Jamie Lynn’s Defense

The actress went to the program and said that in 2008, when Britney’s guardianship began, she I was focused on being a mother at 17. In response to the singer’s statement, Jamie Lynn also expressed herself on her Instagram account.

“The last thing I want to do is this, but here we are,” began the text in which he assured that he would always be behind the scenes for his sister. “It gets tiring when the conversations and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media. I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to put that down, but I can’t put myself down either.”

In this way, he replied that what was said by Britney is not true and that it has been difficult for him to explain to his eldest daughter the reasons why the family has received threats as a result of his words.

“I hate to burst my sister’s bubble, but my book isn’t about her. I can’t help it that I was born like Spears too and that some of my experiences involve my sister. I have worked hard since before I was a teenager and I’ve built my career despite being just someone’s little sister”, added who says he wants to put aside the sides and the drama.