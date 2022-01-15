They agree on changes at the traffic light before ómicron

Mexico City.- Authorities agreed on a new Covid-19 Epidemic Risk Traffic Light methodology to deal with a new scenario marked by variants such as omicron.

“SARS-CoV-2 changes and adapts, we must do the same to deal with it,” said Jorge Alcocer, head of the Ministry of Health, at the first meeting of the year of the National Health Council for Well-being (Conasabi).

He assured that after two years of living with the virus, Mexico learned, monitored and built the necessary actions to face variants such as omicron.

For this reason, he stressed, the Covid-19 Epidemic Risk Traffic Light requires modifications to respond as far as possible to the epidemiological reality.

“We are in new times, new commitments, new visions; given the lack of knowledge that unfortunately still exists at the scientific level about the pandemic, we have not weakened ourselves, on the contrary, it encourages us, we strengthen ourselves,” he asserted.

He made clear the intention not to impose specific restrictions, pointing out that no limitation on freedom or the violation of fundamental human rights is an excuse to confront the virus.

Alcocer considered that the main weapons are education, prevention and health promotion.

The guidelines are not yet available or published in the official media of the Ministry of Health. Nor was it detailed what the modifications were about.