These singers have been models in videos of other artists

An urban music singer starring in the video clip of an emblematic balladeer or a reggaeton player playing the love interest of two others. These are just two examples of music video themes in which a singer serves as model for him audiovisual of other.

From Diario Libre we have carried out a survey and then we bring you a list with the participation of celebrities in video clips of others, and not precisely as artists.

Prince Royce and his two videos as model for Natti Natasha and Becky G

In 2021, the artists Natti Natasha and Becky G released “Ram Pam Pam”, which included the participation of Prince Royce in the video. Formula that they repeated three years ago made history in urban music with their hit “Sin Pijama”.

Royce appears again as an actor, but while in “No Pajamas” the video seemed like a vision of the New York artist, this time in “Ram Pam Pam”, he represents the ex, who has already been replaced by a better one.

J Balvin and Lali Esposito as actors in Ricardo Montaner’s video

Colombian singer J Balvin and Argentine artist Lali Esposito starred in the clip of the song by Venezuelan Ricardo Montaner, entitled “What are you going to do?”

In the recording, Balvin and Esposito pretend to be a couple who, despite their strong love, end up separated, paying attention to the story of the lyrics of Montaner’s song.

Ricky Martin with his partner for video clip of Residente

Along with Messi and Ben Affleck, the Puerto Rican singer was one of the stars summoned by Residente for the clip of the song “Before the world ends”, which lasts about seven minutes and collects 113 kisses, delivering a message of love in such times. delicate. It also features Dominican actress Nashla Boagert and her husband David Maler.

Evaluate with Wisin and Camilo

Wisin and Camilo joined forces in a new stellar collaboration, which promises to sound great this 2022, entitled “Good morning”. the s singers premiered a fun video clip that has two very special performances for the performers. On the one hand there is Evaluna Montaner, Camilo’s wife, who plays the role of Wisin’s eldest daughter and the Colombian’s girlfriend, and on the other hand there is Yelena, Wisin’s eldest daughter who plays Evaluna’s little sister.

other famous

Angelina Jolie – “Anybody Seen My Baby” by The Rolling Stones

One of the sexiest actresses in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie, made her first appearance in a music video at just 16 years old, in “Alta Marea” by Italian singer Antonello Venditti. In 1993 he returned to star in Meat Loaf’s “Rock and roll dreams come through”, and in the video “Its about time by Lemonheads. In this list, we highlight the performance of a sensual Angelina Jolie in the theme of their satanic majesties, The Rolling Stones, “Anybody seen my baby?”.

Christopher Walken – Fatboy Slim’s “Weapon of Choice”

In this original video clip, the famous actor Christopher Walken not only shows that he is a great actor, but also that he has a natural gift for dancing, and the truth is that he does it quite well.

Scarlett Johansson – “What Goes Around…Comes Around”by Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake and a beautiful Scarlett Johansson star in the video for “What goes around… Comes around”. It is a video of almost ten minutes long, as a short film.

Alicia Silverstone and Liv Tyler – Aerosmith’s “Crazy” The two young actresses star as a pair of schoolgirls who run away together in search of adventure. In the case of Liv Tyler (the daughter of Steven Tyler himself) it would be her first important performance before the beginning of a successful career.

Mila Kunis – “Jaded” by Aerosmith

The Aerosmith band is specialists in having young promises to star in video clips. Actresses like Eva Mendes, Jessica Biel, Pamela Anderson, or in this case a very young Mila Kunis boosted their film careers thanks to the help of the American rock band.

Bruce Willis – Gorillaz’s “Stylo”

Who better than the actor Bruce Willis to embody the role of tough guy in the virtual band video clip, Gorillaz. The result is a video in which Bruce chases some animated creatures through the desert, in true Thelma and Louise style.

Arnold Schwarzenegger – AC/DC’s “Big Gun”

Another of Hollywood’s tough guys, Arnold Schwarzenegger has a penchant for rock bands, appearing in music videos for Bon Jovi, Guns ‘n’ Roses and AC/DC.

Megan Fox and Dominic Monaghan – “Love the way you Lie” by Eminem & Rihanna

The actor from The Lord of the Rings and Lost and Megan Fox, together star in the love-hate story of one of the most watched music videos on YouTube by rapper Eminen.

at the local level

Fausto Mata with Lary Over & Lírico En la Casa in the theme Súbete

Zoé Saldaña and Luis José Germán in The Key to my Heart by Juan Luis Guerra

Several famous places in Fill you with kisses by Frank Ceara