These are the symptoms that could indicate that you have a vitamin deficiency

Although water-soluble vitamins do not accumulate, their excessive consumption can cause the kidneys not to eliminate them and kidney stones can be generated.

Tiredness, hair loss, generalized pain. There are many signals that our body can send us to indicate a possible vitamin deficiency.

Vitamins are essential components in the human diet since they are not synthesized in the body or are synthesized inadequately. Only small amounts of these substances are needed to carry out essential biochemical reactions.

Belén Maple, pharmacist, dietitian and nutritionist at the Avenida de América Pharmacy has indicated other symptoms that may indicate a deficiency vitamin

These include:

-Fatigue.

-Muscle pain.

–changes in the nervous system.

–Hair and nail loss brittle

-Disorders of sight.

-Anemia.

-Digestive disorders.

What factors can cause a deficiency of vitamins in our body?

There are factors that can undoubtedly influence a deficiency of vitamins. The expert summarizes them as follows:

-An unbalanced diet.

-Taking certain medications.

-Some diseases or digestive disorders.

–A high consumption of alcohol.

-Several autoimmune diseases such as celiac disease or Crohn’s disease.

It all depends on the type of vitamins. Are these signals different depending on whether it is one group or another of vitamins?

The expert confirms it. “Depending on whether it is one group or another of vitamins, the signals normally vary, because the different groups of vitamins They have different functions in the body. However, in some cases they coincide. For example, anemia can appear due to a lack of vitamin B12 and vitamin C”, he points out.

A lack of vitamin D can cause muscle aches, weakness and bone pain at any age, as explained by Dr. Nines Almazán, a doctor at the Palacios Institute of Gynecology and the Clinic for Women’s Health.

And if there is no vitamin B12? In the event that the deficiency is of vitamin B12, Dr. García Valdés, specialist in endocrinology and nutrition and member of Top Doctors, explained that the symptoms can be paleness, fatigue, muscle weakness, neuropsychiatric disorders, balance disorders, dehydration and even some gastrointestinal disorders.

Vitamins, the role of diet:

How can we check if we really have a deficiency of vitamins? The best way is always to go to the doctor and do an analysis, with which you will know the levels of vitamins in our body.

Can diet help us alleviate this deficiency?

“Without a doubt, a healthy diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, fish, legumes, nuts, etc., is essential to achieve adequate levels of vitamins. However, in some cases, the diet is insufficient.

Vitamin deficiency:

And are supplements useful? That’s where supplements come in. “Today’s hectic lifestyle means that many people are not eating a healthy and balanced diet. Which in many cases also translates into a deficiency of vitamins.

There are also times in life, such as pregnancy, lactation, adolescence or menopause, when vitamin needs are greater. In these cases, the use of supplements is quite useful because they help us to reach the necessary levels of vitamins and minerals”, concludes the pharmacist.

However, you should be aware that excess vitamins can also easily occur. This occurs more frequently with those of vitamin A and D.

When large amounts of vitamin A (8,000 to 10,000 micrograms/day) are ingested, skin changes, hair loss, weakness, vomiting and, in extreme cases, liver disorders can occur.

Excessive intake of vitamin D (approximately 1,250 micrograms/day) can cause calcium deposits in soft tissues, kidney or cardiovascular damage, and symptoms such as constipation, decreased appetite, vomiting, fatigue, and dehydration.

