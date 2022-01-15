The unheard of salary offered to Marco Fabián in the Expansion League

The midfielder could not fulfill his desire to enroll again with the Sacred Flock, so he will have to listen to offers.

Marco Fabian did not receive the opportunity to join the Chivas from Guadalajara as reinforcement for this Closing Tournament 2022 despite the fact that his intention was to accept the salary conditions of the red and white squad, for this reason he has had to listen to other offers such as the one from Tepatitlán of the Expansion League, but the offer they made him is 16 less than what he earned in Juarez FC.

+ Chivas stove football heading to Liga MX Clausura 2022

The steering wheel emerged from the quarry of the Rebaño Sagrado wants to return to the level it once had and that was worth it to fulfill the dream to play in Europe and be in the constant calls of the Mexican team, but not finding a place in the MX League, was the team of Second division the one who made him an offer, according to journalist David Medrano.

The adverse situation for Fabián is that if he agrees to enroll in the Expansion League, he will receive a floor of no more than 100 thousand pesos monthly, something that falls far short of what he previously received with Juarez FC, Well, according to the communicator, it would be around 16 times less, so it is clear that the talented Mexican He earned more than a million pesos each month.

“The offer presented by the Deportivo Tepatitlán to Marco Fabián is according to the Expansion League, which means that in case of accepting, the midfielder would earn around 16 times less that what accrued in his last commitment with Bravos de Juárez. In the Alteño team, no one is paid more than 100 thousand pesos”, It was part of what the renowned communicator clarified in the Récord newspaper.

The answer of Marco Fabián will give himself the following week to find out if he is encouraged to go down significantly his pretensions, with everything and that he himself affirmed that money is not his priority, or better look elsewhere. The problem is that if he decided to stay without playing, he would be inactive for a year when the end of the Closing Tournament 2022, so the scenery It does not look very encouraging for the Mexican.