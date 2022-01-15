The Uncharted movie brings together its protagonists in a new poster

Uncharted will debut in theaters with Tom Holland as the protagonist, in the role of the infamous but likeable Nathan Drake. In the absence of just under a month for its premiere, Sony Pictures has shown a new poster, which you can see just below these lines. As you can see, it shows the entire cast of protagonists.

Nathan Drake is a petty thief prone to getting into all kinds of trouble. When he is recruited by veteran treasure hunter Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), alias Sully, he promises to find the lost fortune of Ferdinand Magellan, which has been hidden or hidden for almost half a millennium. Although at first they devise a robbery plan, they soon discover that getting hold of the treasure is not so easy, since they are not the only ones going after it.

The new Uncharted movie poster.

Magellan’s heir?

The adventure becomes “a heart attack race around the world to get the loot,” they explain in the official synopsis. And it is that Moncada, the character played by Antonio Banderas, assures that he and his family are descendants of Magellan and therefore the legitimate heirs of the fortune. How could it be otherwise, the duo of treasure hunters turns a deaf ear and intends to decipher the enigma and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries: where is the treasure valued at five billion dollars?

Uncharted The Movie is directed by Ruben Fleisher (Zombieland, Venom). In addition to Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas, the film introduces stars like Sophia Ali and Tati Gabrielle. The premiere has been delayed due to the coronavirus crisis, but the final date has already been set. If nothing changes it will be from February 11th when Nate and company do their thing in the best movie theaters.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will soon return to PS5 and PC in a remastered pack, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. The version for the Sony console will be available on January 28, while the compatible version will be released a little later.

Source | sony pictures