The spectacular PlayStation exclusive is better enjoyed in 4K, unlocked fps and even Xbox control

playstation decided make the leap with some of its exclusives to PC Y ‘God of War‘ became one of the most anticipated games. This is the title that appeared in 2018 for PlayStation 4, showing that there was still more story to tell.

The game is already available on Steam and Epic Store Games for a price of 829 pesos, at the time we already told you in our analysis what we thought of the title, so we will focus on the most relevant news of the version.

“Kratos has put his vendetta against the Olympian gods behind him and now lives as a man in the realm of the Norse gods and monsters. In this cruel and unforgiving world, he must fight to survive…and teach his son to do so too.”

A game that feels new generation

We are before the best version of ‘God of War’ today, with a sublime graphic section that makes it look like a new generation title.

The game can reach native 4K resolution if our equipment allows it, but we highlight the variety of customization options where we can improve or decrease elements such as shading, resolution or reflections to adapt to different equipment.

In addition to resolution, the game also supports 21:9 widescreen displays, offering an amazing image range, defined by the developers as a “seamless cinematic-quality experience.”

Another great addition is compatibility with Nvidia’s DLSS and Reflex technology, allowing it to improve the number of frames per second through artificial intelligence, in addition to generating sharper images.

Minimum requirements of ‘God of War’

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5-2500k (4 core 3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1 GHz)

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 960 (4GB) or AMD R9 290X (4GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 70 GB of available space

Recommended requirements for ‘God of War’

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Processor: Intel i5-6600k (4 core 3.5 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2400 G (4 core 3.6 GHz)

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD RX 570 (4GB)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 70 GB of available space

Adaptations that we do want on PC

On the other hand, we are before the first game in the franchise that can be played with a keyboard and mouse, in addition to being compatible with different controls such as Xbox, in addition to DualShock 4 and DualSense.

The overall results are surprising, it shows that Sony learned from mistakes with the release of ‘Horizon: Zero Dawn’ on PC. This is a title with fantastic optimization, making it a better version than the one we can currently play on PlayStation 5.

The Latin dubbing is the same as the original PlayStation version, in addition to having all the menus or dialogues in Spanish without making an additional download. There is no excuse not to enjoy it.