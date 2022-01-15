The “soldier Ryan” from A Coruña who was saved from oblivion

They were four brothers. All four went to war and none returned. One of them was Brigadier Diego del Barco, hero of the War of Independence, to whom tribute was paid yesterday in the Maestranza gardens, next to the Military Museum. The president of the historical association The Royal Green Jackets, Manuel Arenas, described him as Coruña’s “Soldier Ryan”, referring to the famous film by steven spielberg “Saving Private Ryan.”

Just as Spielberg rescued the story of James Francis Ryan from oblivion, the story of Diego del Barco, who fell in the taking of Laredo at the hands of the Napoleonic troops in 1814 (as his three brothers had done before in the conflict), was rescued by the historian Arsenio Garcia Fuentes. Today, Diego del Barco has a statue that looks towards Laredo, and a twin effigy, located in this Cantabrian town, looks towards A Coruña.

In front of the first, the tribute was organized, chaired by the mayor, Agnes King, and which was attended by the chief general of Maneuver Support, Juan Francisco Arrazola, and the director of the Military Museum of Coruña, Colonel Anthony Monteroamong other authorities. The act, which is celebrated on the occasion of the 213th anniversary of the battle of Elviña, included a floral offering, the recitation of a poem in homage to the hero of said battle, Sir John Moore, and the interpretation of the anthems of France, England and Spain by the band of the Maneuver Support Unit.

Medal delivery

Shortly before, another act had taken place in the María Pita palace: the delivery of the commemorative Gold Medals of the Battle of Elviña, to the historian Mary Fidalgo already Ivan Fernandez Amil, researcher and columnist. In the entity category, the distinction was awarded to the Red Cross, represented by its provincial president, mercedes casanova.

It is logical that a historian and a researcher be awarded, whose work represents the only form of rescue that heroes who have been lying dead and in their graves for two hundred years can expect: rescue from oblivion.