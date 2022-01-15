The Secret in Their Eyes: Remake Release Date with Julia Roberts and Nicole Kidman | THE PRESS

_Secret in Their Eyes, the _remake of Hollywood from the Argentine film The Secret in Their Eyes which starred *Ricardo Darín*a, has a release date: November 20.

In this opportunity Julia Roberts, Chiwetel Ejiofor Y Nicole Kidman They have the main roles in the story. The trailer already appeared in Youtube.

This Hollywood version features a restructuring of the script to convert ‘The Secret in Their Eyes’ in a more commercial story.

In ‘Secret in Their Eyes’, the protagonists are two researchers from the FBI, Ray and Jess (Chiwetel Ejiofor and Julia Roberts), who grow apart after the brutal murder of her daughter. Many years later, he discovers a clue to reopen the case.

The American remake is directed by Billy Ray and will hit theaters in the United States on October 23.

‘The Secret in Their Eyes’ premiered in 2009 and became one of the highest grossing films in the history of Argentine cinema, with more than two and a half million viewers. In 2010, it became the second Argentine film to win an Oscar for ‘Best Foreign Film’.

During his most recent visit to Lima, the Argentine actor Ricardo Darin, who presented the work ‘Scenes of conjugal life’ assured that “I expect absolutely nothing” from the Hollywood remake of ‘The Secret in Their Eyes’.

