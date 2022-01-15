The salaries of all drivers for the 2022 Formula 1 season

It is known and known that Formula 1 manages large amounts of money in every aspect, from the assembly of the cars, the organization of the Grand Prix and obviously in driver salaries.

The drivers have a fixed salary in their respective team, and in their contracts they establish prizes for performance, and that is why the champion It does not have an economic prize as such for being champion by Formula 1.

Hamilton has the highest salary in Formula 1

In that sense, the seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, is the steering wheel with the best salary of the Great Circus, in the Mercedes team, (40 million dollars), so it was difficult for the Briton to really retire from F1 after losing the championship against Max Verstappen.

Precisely the Red Bull midfielder is the one who enjoys the second highest salary, with almost half the salary of the British. Verstappen will earn 25 million dollars throughout the 2022 season.

The next two positions correspond to two other world champions, who are also experienced, they are Fernando Alonso, who in Alpine will win 20 million dollars, while Sebastian Vettel will get 15 million.

And how much will Checo earn?

Checo Pérez is in tenth place, according to Racingnews, with an income of eight million dollars a year, However, the man from Guadalajara does not complain, since in his first year with Red Bull his salary was 3.5 million.

Checo is below his former Racing Point teammate Lance Stroll, who will earn 10 million with Aston Martin, but will earn more than George Russell, who in his first campaign with Mercedes will enter five million.

The pilot with the lowest contract for 2022 will be the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda, who will win $750,000.

The salaries of F1 drivers in 2022

To the salaries we must add the advertising contracts that each pilot has, so that these figures are not their only income.

Pilot: Salary