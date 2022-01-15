The Redmi K50 Gaming Edition will not be the first model to debut

Xiaomi has already started the advertising campaign for the Redmi K50 series. However, the latest rumors suggest that it will be the model Redmi K50 Gaming Edition the first to be put up for sale.

According to the information provided by Digital Chat Station, the gamer version of this series would be the first to be put up for sale. In addition, it indicates that the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition would be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Until now, the information we handled was that the Redmi K50 and the Pro model would be the first to go on sale. This would be because the Redmi K50 Pro+ and Gaming Edition models would mount the Dimension 9000 and 8000 respectively and these processors they would not be available until February.

This information confuses us a bit, although Digital Chat Station is usually from the most reliable sources, it seems that it has been confused between the Pro and Gaming Edition models. Something very feasible given the options that this new series offers in terms of models.

The previous generation, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, came equipped with the Dimensity 1200. This new model would be updated with a higher power model, but keeping MediaTek as supplier of your chipset.

There are many sources that point to The Redmi K50 Pro will arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the base model with the Snapdragon 870. In addition, they will hit the global market as the POCO F4 Pro and POCO F4 respectively.

for now neither Xiaomi nor Lu Weibing, CEO of Redmi, have made reference to the model focused on e-sports. To be already focused on feeding the details of this new generation, it seems strange that the K50 Gaming is finally the first to debut.

