The particular confession of Selena Gómez that surprised everyone

Selena Gómez is a 29-year-old American singer, actress and songwriter and since she was a girl she was very clear about what she wanted for her life. is that the beauty Selena He began his artistic career at the age of 10 in a co-starring role in the children’s series Barney and his Friends. Today, already consolidated, she confessed that she would like to be for just one day.

Gomez She is one of the many famous celebrities who does not wash her hair, since for the stylists it can be beneficial for the health of the scalp. In the case of the Latin singer, she has thick hair with a wavy texture and only washes her hair every four days and the last of those days she uses a dry shampoo to maintain volume.

Justin Bieber’s former partner admitted in an interview that the relationship he had with the singer was somewhat complicated. Despite having been dating for a long time, both Selena and Justin did not commit and in 2018 they ended their relationship. In that same year they had a meeting that seemed to be promising for the fans but the singer had to walk away since bieber He had no intention of asking her to marry him.

On the other hand, and in relation to work, Selena She voices Mavis Dracula, the main character in the movie Hotel Transylvania. As of this Friday, the fourth part of these cartoons is now available on Amazon Prime. In relation to the film, who is also one of the producers, said: “Each film has been a challenge for me because I have continued to grow and my voice has been changing.” Furthermore, since the first installment in 2012 and its two sequels released in 2015 and 2018, they have earned over a billion dollars.

The confession of Selena Gomez who surprised the fans was by stating that she would like to be invisible for a day, since according to her she sins in wanting to please everyone. The 29-year-old singer continues with her personal projects since in 2020 she launched Selena + Chef, a program that will launch its fourth season.