The particular confession of Selena Gómez that surprised everyone

Selena Gómez is a 29-year-old American singer, actress and songwriter and since she was a girl she was very clear about what she wanted for her life. is that the beauty Selena He began his artistic career at the age of 10 in a co-starring role in the children’s series Barney and his Friends. Today, already consolidated, she confessed that she would like to be for just one day.

Instagram photo: @selenagomez

Gomez She is one of the many famous celebrities who does not wash her hair, since for the stylists it can be beneficial for the health of the scalp. In the case of the Latin singer, she has thick hair with a wavy texture and only washes her hair every four days and the last of those days she uses a dry shampoo to maintain volume.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker