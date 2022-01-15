The new Kia Sportage also has sales this month

The rebates have already officially started and although clothing or technology usually have the leading role in the offers at the beginning of the year, brands of cars These days the first offers of the year are beginning to leave, some as interesting as the one that Kia offers in one of its most recent models, the new sportange 2022 that we were able to meet only a few months ago and that you can now take with you from a few €23,250.

A state-of-the-art SUV, on sale

With this exact price we are presented with its entry version with the Concept finish, which already includes LED daytime running lights, dual zone climate control, infotainment system with 8-inch screen with DAB radio, Bluetooth and compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear view camera, heated mirrors, 17-inch alloy wheels and assistants to driving such as speed control and limiter, hill start assist, lane alert, sign reader and pedestrian and fatigue detectors.

As for its mechanics we find a motor 1.6 TGDI 150 hp of enough power to move this compact SUV without problems accompanied by a front-wheel drive and a six-speed manual gearbox, although it lacks a system Mild-Hybrid which is not available in this version of access. Even if offer applies to the entire 2022 Sportage range both in engines and finishes.

Only during the month of January

Thus, this Sportage 2022 is put, with this starting price of 23,250 euros, at the level of some of the most interesting SUVs in its category, but with the addition of being a brand new model that looks really modern both on the outside with its groundbreaking design, as inside and that also includes a notable standard equipment and a responsive engine. To access the offer, which will last throughout this month of January, you will have to to finance with the brand a minimum amount of 13,000 euros and deliver a used car.

