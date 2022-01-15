The misunderstanding Ben Affleck, by Sergi Pàmies

Last week Amazon Prime premiered the film The Tender Bar , directed by George Clooney. It is the adaptation of the extraordinary autobiographical novel The bar of high hopes , by JR Moehringer, who is involved in the project as an executive producer (I’ve never known what prerogatives an executive producer has, or why they are so abundant in the credit titles, but at this point perhaps it is worth keeping the intrigue). The book, edited by Nefelibata, recounts the transition from childhood to adolescence and youth of a narrator tormented by the absence of an alcoholic father and radio operator and by the formative influence of his uncle Charlie, owner and waiter of The Dickens bar, where the books accompany the bottles.

In the film, actor Ben Affleck plays one of the most appreciative and relevant roles in history, that of Uncle Charlie. Surprisingly, it is receiving good reviews, perhaps because the

Clooney’s direction protects him against the automatic slander that seeks to condemn him to the status of a stunned, failed and, above all, insipid actor. Affleck’s filmography is an impressive roller coaster that, in theory,

should fix the misunderstanding about his (not) talent. Do the test: if in any supposedly cinephile conversation you refer to Affleck with sarcasm and corrosive sufficiency, you will notice the acquiescence of your interlocutors and someone will say that the good Affleck is Casey, his brother. But since tabletop fashions are capricious, know that the wave is turning. Now

Affleck is trading on the rise again with an interpretation that is not too different from the previous ones but that, for the same unknown reasons that condemned him for years, could now redeem him.

Against the gregarious arbitrariness of fashions, the evidence remains. In Affleck’s case, a few movies. The first, foundational, is The unstoppable Will Hunting , that many are inoculated with the punctuality of a permanently complete schedule vaccine. then they are The town, Argo, Perdida, Batman, The last duel, The shadow of power, Shakespeare in Love, Pearl Harbor, The Company Men, The way back or live at night . I already warn you: there will always be someone who will try to refute you with the argument that they have also participated in many messes and disasters. It’s true. But Affleck always did more or less the same as now in The Tender Bar , with the same conviction and intuition to suspect that, whether playing an accountant or a superhero, a philosophical waiter or an American aviator, you can’t please everyone because the paths to acclaim and success are inscrutable .