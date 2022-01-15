The messages from Chicharito and Guardado to Tecatito for their arrival in Seville

Due to the arrival of Tecatito Corona at Sevilla, his teammates Chicharito Hernández and Andŕes Guardado sent him a message. (Photos: Instagram @ch14_ / jesustecatitoc / @andresgua18)

The signing of Jesus tecatito Crown with the Seville It has sounded in all Mexicans. The player has received all kinds of messages for his arrival at the new club, and he could not miss the congratulations of his compatriots. For this reason, Javier Hernandez (former sevillista) and Andrew Saved (captain of the rival team, Real Betis) sent their words to the new Andalusian player.

The messages of both players coincided in the congratulations for the tecatitohowever, there were important differences. While Chicharito assured him that he was coming to the biggest club in Seville, the little Prince regretted that he will join the rival team instead of Real Betis.

“Tecatito Corona, my brother, congratulations on this great step up in your career with Sevilla Futbol Club. They really are going to treat you amazingly, phenomenally. Beyond the fact that my step was very short, they always treated me very well. It feels like being in a family, with the biggest club in Seville,” said Javier Hernández in a social media video.

At the same time, Hernández assured that Jesús Corona will have a high level with Sevilla. That the adaptation process will not be a problem and the successes will come quickly to his compatriot. To finish, he stressed the friendship between both players, with a message of good wishes and mutual support.

Javier Hernández has been a forward for the LA Galaxy since the 2020 season. (Photo: Twitter/@LAGalaxy)

Regarding Andrés Guardado, he showed that he maintains intermittent communication with Jesús Corona. In an interview for the South Channel Radio, the little Prince He commented that since last summer he had already spoken with the tecatito in relation to the possible signing. Again, he made it known that the new player red and white congratulated him after having conquered the record of the Mexican with the most games in Europe.

“He is a great player, unfortunately he goes to our rival. His level needs it and he can make the leap in quality in this League. It will be nice to face him in the derby”, Saved sentenced.

If Andŕes Guardado and Jesús Corona meet on the field, it has to be during the first half of 2022, because the Little Prince’s contract with the Betis team comes to an end in June of this year. In fact, in the same interview, the Mexican commented that his intentions are to renew with the Verdiblanco club. He assured that he hopes to be able to stay at the highest football level in order to reach the 2022 Qatar World Cup in a good way..

Jesús Corona, Javier Herández and Andrés Guardado have coincided on multiple occasions in the Mexican National Team, so the relationship between these soccer players is pleasant, as was shown in the messages they exchanged. Although Chicharito is currently not considered for tricolor calls, he maintains a good relationship with his teammates.

Andrés Guardado has been a Real Betis player since 2017. (Photo: EFE/ALberto Estévez)



To top it off, the tecatito He already said his first words after his arrival in Seville. The Mexican will wear the number nine jacket and was flattered to join the Andalusian team.

“These last days I have been anxious because I wanted to be part of this team. I have been talking with some colleagues, family, etc. and seeing what the best option was, whether to stay a little longer, come… but I was very excited and that’s why I’m here. It is a dream that you have had since you were a child to play in Europe. Then you get to know leagues and today I can say that I am fulfilling a dream of being able to play in this league. Now it’s time to continue working to continue meeting objectives,” he said.

In this way, the former Porto player only has to start the physical preparation work, join the training sessions and work to be debuted by Julen Lopetegui.

