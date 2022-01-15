“The Last Night”: the end of the world is approaching and a family decides to celebrate Christmas

“The Last Night”: A family gathers their friends at their country house in England before the world ends. (Trailer)

An apocalyptic film set in an incredible British country house, with its elegantly dressed inhabitants, where there are no alien invasions, zombies or natural disasters? This is the proposal of The last night (silent nightyou, its original title that refers to the Christmas carol song), the film by camille griffin who took the Best Screenplay Award at the 2021 Sitges Film Festival.

Its synopsis tells us what we are going to see in this acid comedy that poses the end of the world with a tone of black humor: “While the world faces the apocalypse, a group of old friends gathers to celebrate Christmas in an idyllic house field in the UK. Bothered by the idea of ​​the inevitable destruction of humanity, they decide to face the situation calmly, opening another bottle of Prosecco and continuing with the celebration… But, as much as they want to pretend normality, sooner or later they will have to face the idea of it’s your last night.”

In a large and idyllic country house, the marriage of Nell (Keira Knightley) and Simon (matthew goode) and their two children, decide to receive their friends to celebrate what will be their last Christmas. None of the classic components of Christmas stories are missing: snow everywhere, sweaters alluding to the date, decorated trees and the songs that they sing and remember the birth of Jesus. But all this is affected by an imminent and irreversible fact: the world has an expiration date and the resources have run out. All the inhabitants of the planet are going to die, so: what better than to celebrate until the forces give us the chance to do so?

Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode and Roman Griffin Davis star in “Last Night.” (Courtesy photo)

The arrival of friends at the Christmas dinner will be the kick so that, despite the fact that the world is about to explode, new and also old disagreements arise between them. The cast is completed by: Annabelle Wallis (Peaky Blinders) in the role of Sandra, Lily Rose Depp (the daughter ofVanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp) in the role of Sophie, Roman Griffin Davis (son in real life of the director of this film, Camille) as Art, the curious and intelligent boy who will fill his parents Simon and Nell with questions, and who will tell him directly that the day of the apocalypse has arrived without much else. Also part of the cast is Roman’s real-life brother, Hardy Griffin Davis, who plays the other child of Simon and Nell’s marriage.

silent night It is a different and ironic proposal about the concept that we are all going to die. Perhaps it makes a little noise in the head when we inevitably link what the world went through with the pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus, which at some point led us to understand more the concept of finitude and to take refuge in family ties. and in the closest friends.

The last night It prepares us to know what to say at the end of our lives when everything goes dark and we say goodbye to the world, either because of total destruction or because death comes without more.

