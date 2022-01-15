The Joy Division song that Keanu Reeves would take to a desert island

Keanu Reeves I’m going through The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and was encouraged to answer 15 questions about his life and about his main tastes. The actor did not hesitate to choose rollerball (1975) as her favorite action movie and honey toasted peanut butter sandwiches as her go-to snack.

Also, the protagonist of Matrix chose “Love Will Tear Us Apart” by Joy Division like the song you would take to listen to on a loop on a desert island. This information surely does not surprise the followers of Reeves’s musical facet, since he has already spoken many times about his favorite bands, the same ones that inspired him to form his own rock group during the nineties.

Keanu Reeves on The Stephen Colbert Show. Photo: YouTube.

When talking about his own shortcomings, Keanu he had no problem admitting that he is a hoarder and that he has a hard time deciding what to throw away. On the other hand, he referred to his petting tendencies and told Colbert that he prefers dogs, although he acknowledged that he is also beginning to like cats.

The funniest response to the interview had to do with his anecdote about the time he asked the comedian for an autograph George Carlin. As he narrated, the humorist wrote to him: “Dear Keanu, go to hell.” The artist later added, “I always thought he wrote that just for me, but then I met someone else who said he wrote the same thing for her.”

You can watch the video of the interview below.

Days ago, we reported that Reeves donated 70% of his salary from Matrix for the fight against cancer.