The global Redmi Note 11 4G filters its variants and sale price

The Redmi Note 11 series will soon be unveiled in India. Although neither Xiaomi nor Redmi have given official data on when it will reach the rest of the markets. it would not be surprising if it is presented on the same dates for the global market.

The models of this new generation of smartphones have already obtained the relevant certifications for sale in Europe. The latest filtration offers the details of its launch price.

Specifically, the disclosed data would correspond to the Redmi Note 11 4G, which would be the lowest range model among all available models. A model that will arrive with a 6.5-inch screen with FHD+ resolution and an adaptive refresh rate of 90Hz.

According to the source, this model would be available in three colors: Star Blue, Graphite Gray and Twilight Blue. And in three settings of 4/64GB with a price of 250 euros, 4/128GB per 290 euros and 6/128GB per 330 euros.

It will be equipped with Snapdragon 680, a mid-range processor that can be a bit fair. It will also feature a 50MP main sensor in its rear camera and will power a 5,000 mAh battery.

We will see if these prices are confirmed, because if so, the current Redmi Note 10 range can be much more attractive for price.

