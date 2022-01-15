The derby is suspended because a projectile from the stands hit a player

The derby between Betis and Sevilla, in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, has been suspended by the referee after 39 minutes into the first half, Sevilla player Joan Jordán received the impact of a bar on his head, apparently made of plastic, just after the local team tied at one, reported both clubs and the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

“The Copa del Rey round of 16 match between @RealBetis and @SevillaFC is suspended. The RFEF condemns any act of violence on the pitch”, published, shortly before eleven at night, the Spanish Federation on its Twitter account.

Referee with the stick thrown from the stands in the Seville derby Getty Images

The incident occurred just after tying one for the Betis the French Nabil Fekir, with 6 minutes to go before the break and in the celebration of the goal by the local fans, when a stick thrown from the stands of Benito Villamarín’s Gol Sur hit the head of Jordan, who remained sitting on the grass, somewhat stunned.

After eight minutes in which the game was stopped to attend to the footballer, and in the middle of the conversations between the coaches and players of both teams with the referee, the Basque referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea, who was very close to the action, picked up the object thrown from said stands.

The referee handed it to the field delegate and decided that the match would be interrupted when there were still 6 minutes left in the first half.

From there, the sevillistas withdrew to the changing rooms and the bético players stayed on the edge of the field of play, while the video scoreboards reminded of the need for good behavior in the stands and the prohibition of throwing objects during the waiting time.



Three quarters of an hour after the interruption, and while the protagonists and fans await events, the referee held talks inside the Betis stadium with the coaches and captains of the teams and, subsequently, made the decision to suspend the match.

During the time it was played, the Betis, with great pressure up front, had greater control in the first half in which he was more incisive in attack and even hit a ball against a post in the 9th minute with a header from the Argentine German Pezzella in a corner

However, it was the Seville the one who opened the scoring with a goal from the edge of the box by Argentinean Papu Gómez in the 35th minute, after a backwards cross from Oliver Torres.

The 0-1 was neutralized four minutes later by the French Nabil Fekir, who leveled the score with an ‘Olympic goal’, by scoring directly from the corner with the collaboration of the young Sevilla goalkeeper Alfonso Pastor, which triggered subsequent incidents in the 1-1 celebration.

After the referee’s decision, the Betis players gathered in the center of the field of play and said goodbye to the Verdiblanca fans, while the majority of the fans evacuated the stadium after learning of the suspension of the match over the public address system and between gestures of disapproval towards the area of ​​the Gol Sur stands, from which the object that hit the stadium was thrown onto the pitch. John Jordan.

Betis vs. Seville stopped an attack from the stands Getty Images

Some 45,000 spectators attended this cup derby, as Villamarín’s capacity was limited to a maximum of 75 percent due to sanitary restrictions, and among them around 400 Sevilla fans, who, after the suspension, remained in the limited area for the visiting sector awaiting police instructions.

East Betis-Seville of the eighths of the Copa del Rey, which, as usual, had generated great expectation in the Andalusian capital, had been declared high risk by the Anti-Violence Commission.

Its security device exceeds six hundred people, including about 350 agents of the National Police and the rest of the Local Police, Firefighters, Civil Protection, 061 and private security.