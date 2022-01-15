The business of Mark Wahlberg with which he wants to compete against Dwayne Johnson

big stars of Hollywood They have shown over the last few years that they want to leave the guild and try their luck in other types of business with which to grow their fortunes. celebrities such as George ClooneyRobert De Niro Y Mark Wahlberg, among others.

And it is that, precisely the latter, has just announced through its networks that it has added a new company to its dense list of businesses. A list that includes up to eight different companies that have nothing to do with the cinema, such as: Closets to the Hole (a film and television production company), Aquahydrate (a water company), F45 (some gyms), Performance-Inspired (dedicated to nutrition), Municipal (clothing), Mark Wahlberg Auto Group (car dealers), Unrealistic Ideas (producer of series and documentaries) and Wahlburgers (some hamburgers).

Break into the world of tequila

Now he has gone further, and after having thought about it on other occasions, he has decided to invest in a tequila brand in Mexico, Blue Arrow, also becoming the main investor. A brand he has talked about in recent interviews and who already said “no” before, because he thought that the product would end up being of low quality despite being advertised by celebrities.

But, now he has changed his mind, and he couldn’t be more proud of his new bet: “I said: ‘I want to put my money where my mouth is and write a big check and get involved with their brand and use all my resources.’ Everything we have we will take advantage of and use for make sure this brand is as successful as possible“.

It is not the first known face that bursts into this world, because they also did George Clooney Y Dwayne Johnson. The first was done by Casamigos, the brand that sold in 2017 for $1 billion. Meanwhile, The Rock made a record this 2021 becoming the one that grew the most in a year, selling huge amounts of Teremana. “The space is growing thanks to guys like Dwayne who have created a lot of awareness and excitement,” Mark began.

And it is also clear that he wants to compete against him and against the rest of the tequila brands: “I have tried their product and they have not tried mine.! Those guys know me very well, they know my competitive spirit! We plan to be the best because we have the best product. It is the best value proposition for the customer.”