the black future of Jorge Javier

01.14.2022 10:16 p.m.

Charles of England devastates with his watercolors

Charles of England’s hobbies are various and, among others, he stands out in painting. Their paintings seem to have a certain quality and an example of this is that a gallery of London exhibits 79 of his watercolors.

Those who want to enjoy his art have until February 14, Valentine’s Day, to go to the English capital, to The Garrison Chapel. The entrance is free.

Prince Charles of England / EP

New Nirvana Disco Baby Lawsuit

After the judge closed the case for not presenting the evidence on time, the baby that appears on the disc never mind from Nirvana, spencer elden, has filed a new lawsuit against the band accusing them of child pornography. Will you submit the documents required by the judge on time?

Cover of Nirvana’s ‘Nevermind’

Terelu and Anabel Pantoja return to ‘Sálvame’

changes in Save me. The afternoon program of Telecinco is renewed and this Monday at 4:00 p.m. Save Me Lemon Tea, presented by Maria Patino and with the return of Terelu Campos.

The journalist not only returns to the after-dinner program but can also share the set again with her sister, Carmen Borrego. And as if this were not enough, Anabel Pantoja also joins this new adventure.

Terelu Campos in ‘Viva la vida’ / MEDIASET

Sinéad O’Connor hospitalized after the death of her 17-year-old son

The Irish singer has openly confessed it on her social networks: “I have decided to follow my son. It makes no sense to live without it. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now it’s gone. I have destroyed my family. My kids don’t want to meet me. I’m a shitty person. and all of you they only think i’m good because i can sing. I’m not”.

The message presaged the worst but Sinead O’Connor or his entourage found out in time and a few hours later he announced that he was re-admitting to a hospital due to his suicidal tendencies. Some thoughts that his 17-year-old son who lost his life earlier in the week also had.

Singer Sinéad O’Connor / EP

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas address meltdown rumors

A single change in Priyanka’s Instagram profile has served to make all the rumors jump. The wife of Nick Jonas she dropped her husband’s last name.

The comments have caused both to go out to deny the major. they just want separate your professional life of labor and this has been one of the measures they have taken. Beyond that, they say they want expand the family.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas / EP

Cayetano Rivera returns to the ring

The bullfighting season begins for Cayetano Rivera who, after a practically blank year, will return to the ring on February 6 in Valdemorillo. On the occasion of the presentation of the poster of the Madrid town in a restaurant in the capital, the bullfighter has reappeared publicly and has made another great announcement, Would you like to give your child a little brother or sister?.

The bullfighter Cayetano Rivera / EP

Kylie Jenner runs her hand over Kim Kardashian’s face

The student on many occasions surpasses the teacher and this is what has happened in the clan kardashian. Kylie Jenner has definitely surpassed her sister Kim in social networks and is the celebrities with more followers on Instagram.

Not only that, the popularity level of Kylie It also translates into money: he is the fourth person who earns the most money thanks to the aforementioned social network, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo, The Rock and Ariana Grande.

The ‘influencer’ Kylie Jenner / EP

First images of the documentary by Georgina Rodríguez

Netflix has released this Friday the trailer for I’m Georgina, his new reality show, in which an emotional and in-depth portrait of the woman behind the model and influencer will be discovered.

As confirmed from the platform of streamingthrough its production exclusive it will be possible to know “who Georgina Rodríguez really is”. Produced by Komodo Studio, the documentary will be released worldwide on January 27.

Carmen Cortés: “Rosalía has never been The girl with the combs”

Sincere, clear and direct, like her dance. Carmen Cortes return to the stage with spin heart, a show based on Lorca and with which he vindicates his knowledge of flamenco in order to dance it. On the occasion of its premiere, the bailaora holds an interview with Direct Chronicle in which he laments that “in current flamenco there is a lot of technique, but we need to look inside oneself”.

The dancer Carmen Cortes / PABLO LORENTE

The ominous predictions for Jorge Javier

Christmas holidays are over and Jorge Javier Vazquez has not returned to Telecinco. Neither to ‘Save me’, nor to ‘Deluxe’. Despite the fact that his interview with Crónica Directo assured that he could combine the premiere of his play in Madrid with television, that does not happen.

As if that were not enough, a seer has predicted a future pretty black on a professional level. “According to his predictions, 2022 is going to be a year in which it would be better for me not to leave the house. He says I’m going to have a professional decline, that a person from the chain is going to betray me”, even that he is not going to be successful either as an actor or as a lover, reveals. Even so, he takes it with humor and sincerity: “You don’t have to be a witch to say that either. Being aware of the hearings is enough“.