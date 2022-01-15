The before and after of 7 Hollywood hunks who stole the hearts of their fans in the ’80s

The years between 1980 and 1989 were a see-saw of unexpected political events, major international events and, also, inventions that changed the course of history. In that decade, the Soviet Union disappeared with the fall of the Berlin Wall, new war conflicts were unleashed and several Latin American dictatorships came to an end. But, at the same time that various international conflicts were born and died, Michael Jackson was crowned the King of Pop, the Internet was taking its first steps and fashion reached a new level of garishness and extravagance. Within the count of events it is impossible to leave aside a new phenomenon that was developing: In those years, a new generation of Hollywood leading men emerged who would garner sighs to this day.

You can’t talk about the eighties without mentioning John Travolta. If it is to be precise, in fact, the actor took the place of acclaimed Hollywood star at the end of the previous decade. During the ’70s, the artist proved time and time again that there was no dancer like him through his performances in musicals such as grease Y saturday night fever, thanks to which he won an Oscar for Best Actor.

John Travolta

Fame accompanied him on his way from 1980 onwards. Although the eighties were not his best time in terms of the roles he got, great roles shone brightly in his future. Thus, came the prominence in pulp fiction and, later, the appearance in the film adaptation of the musical hairspray, where he showed that the passage of time did not in the least affect his ability on the dance floor.

Currently, he is ready to return to the ring with Bruce Willis in an action-packed thriller titled Paradise City, whose release date is still unknown.

patrick swayze he timidly began to enter the world of cinema in the mid-seventies, but he let his true potential shine in the middle of the ’80s. Of doubtful acting ability but with an almost heavenly ability when it comes to moving on the dance floor, almost immediately became a public favorite thanks to Dirty Dancing.

patrick swayze

The film loaded with sensuality and a chemistry that crossed the screen positioned him among the most coveted actors of the moment, and thus ended up in Ghost, one of the most remembered works of the ’90s. However, the demons of a childhood plagued by family abuse did not let him go so easily and he ended up plunged into a virulent alcoholism that led to a pancreatic cancer that ended his life in 2009. He was just 52 years old.

It goes without saying that Tom Cruise he is considered an eternal heartthrob and that it is not necessary to pigeonhole him within a single decade. But it is more necessary to point out that he achieved the coveted title thanks to the incredible box office successes he starred in in the ’80s. top gun Y Cocktail They were just the first steps in a career where he would play the acclaimed hero over and over again. Those were followed Jerry Maguire, The Last Samurai Y the saga of Mission Impossible.

Tom Cruise

Cruise’s acting skills and his ability to fully capitalize on each of his hit films are indisputable.

However, although today it continues to be among the most relevant in the industry and its big premieres are approaching in 2022, his tireless support for the Church of Scientology and love scandals played several points against him with the fans.

If it’s about disgraced actors, Steven Seagal could top the list. Started in the world of cinema at the end of the ’80s, the American actor catapulted to fame more over the decade of the ’90s with roles in action movies like Maximum alert Y Wild Fury.

Steven Seagal

As time went on, he moved further and further away from the cameras, but that didn’t mean he disappeared from the news headlines. Quite the contrary. In recent times, he devoted himself entirely to martial arts and established a fluid relationship with the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin. At the same time, received citizenship and is officially an ambassador of that country. Even during 2021, he visited Venezuela to give Maduro a gift from the president. His striking and unexpected friendship with the public official earned him the rejection of many people who previously considered him an idol.

Rob Lowe entered Hollywood by the hand of, nothing more and nothing less, Francis Ford Coppola. The legendary director chose him so that at just 19 years old he would participate in his film Rebels. His role as Sodapop Curtis was enough for the young man from Charlottesville, Virginia to become a star. After his big debut, he began to jump from role to role while the world watched him convinced that, indeed, It was the young face of the ’80s.

Rob Lowe

But, as they say, what goes up must come down, and in Lowe’s case, the descent was precipitous. The beginning of the end came when, after a party, the actor met two girls in a bar and invited them to his hotel room to spend a fun night together. His big mistake was proposing to add a camera to the already abundant trio and, after recording a good portion of the night, the young women disappeared with all the money he had in the room and the tape that contained the evidence.

The pornographic clip -in addition to previous footage- was leaked to the press and almost ruined her career, especially when it became known that one of the young women was a minor. But time forgets everything, Hollywood let the slip pass and he continued his path on television.

After his role as the charming but misunderstood Ren McCormack in footloose, kevin bacon was cataloged by film visionaries as the next great protagonist of the films of the ’80s. Perhaps that sentence given before time was what condemned him since the following films he starred in were one failure after another.

kevin bacon

So… How did this young heartthrob become the multifaceted actor you know today? Years ago, Bacon revealed that after this blow to his career, he was forced to change his focus and stopped looking at himself as the main character before accepting a job. However, he began taking on supporting but more challenging roles. The formula worked wonders for him, and now not only has one of the longest resumes in Hollywood, but in 2022 there will be two long-awaited premieres with his presence.

Of all the great leading men of the eighties cinema, Jean Claude Van Damme has, perhaps, the most complex and sad story. Born in Belgium, at the age of 16 he dropped out of school to pursue martial arts, bodybuilding and ballet full-time.

Later, he set up his own gym with the idea of ​​being an ordinary Belgian citizen but, At just 21 years old, he sold his business and went to the United States in search of the much acclaimed “American dream”.

Jean Claude Van Damme

With flashy physical abilities on his side, Jean Claude managed to land exciting roles as the leading man in action movies. However, over the years, he fell on the blacklist for trying to earn the same as Jim Carrey, the highest paid artist of that time. Or at least, he thinks he got blacked out for it. Others think it is due to their famous cocaine addiction, his controversial four failed marriages or the series of movies he made that were destroyed by critics. After the bad drink, Van Damme remains firm in his position as a great artist and in 2021 he premiered his first action comedy produced by Netflix. It only remains to wait to see if, in this way, he manages to trace his career to 62 years of age.