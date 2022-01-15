The 5 digital skills most in demand for the first half of 2022

Changes within organizations as a result of digitization of business they are rapidly transforming the skills that talent must have to adapt to new environments. At least 9 out of 10 executives consider that their company is already facing or expecting a skills gap in the next five years, according to the Workplace Learning Trends Report from Udemy Business.

In that sense, the digital skills they have gained ground among the skills most demanded by companies to develop in a more technological business environment. This has raised up to 513% the interest in the development of digital skills.

“The more prepared tech workers are in these skills, the better they will be able to make decisions that ultimately lead to greater long-term benefits for organizations. In addition, those who do not have these skills need to start developing them, because if they do not, they risk being left behind in the busy and increasingly technological world of work”, says Raphael Spinelli, Regional Director of Udemy.

According to the learning platform, the five digital skills booming in 2022 will be:

» 1. Testing of software

This competence allows errors to be detected and data to be provided to improve the operation of a system. software. It is an increasingly demanded skill because currently this testing is not only the responsibility of system testers, therefore it is a required competence among technological talent.

» 2. C++ language

C++ is a programming language that was born in 1979 but that over the years has known how to update itself and stay current. It is a language that is very widespread, it is present in a web browser even in an operating system.

» 3. Go language

It is a programming language developed by Google. It is open source and was developed to be simple and fast performing. Over the years it became one of the modern programming languages ​​leading the industry.

» 4.Google Cloud

In recent times, businesses have accelerated their transition to the cloud, and for many companies just starting out on that path, Google’s cloud computing solution is an excellent starting point.

» 5. PHP language

It is an open source programming language that is very popular. It is used to develop applications and create websites and more and more people use it because it is easy to use and is constantly being improved.

Mexicans showed greater interest in these digital skills during 2021 and the platform specialists predict that at the start of 2022 they will maintain their upward trend due to the importance they have for the digitalization of industries.

Not everything is digital

Meanwhile, the Udemy report acknowledges that not only technology-related skills will be the focus of companies this year. Businesses also demand skills related to productivity Y collaboration, leadership and management, diversity and inclusion, strategic thinking, time management and communication.

Although this series of skills has had a significant growth in the last four years in its demand within organizations, during the pandemic there is greater interest from businesses in these skills.

The most in-demand skills aren’t just about staying ahead of the technical curve. Competences related to leadership, teamwork, communication, productivity and well-being are essential for the performance of each employee. That is why it no longer makes sense to call them “soft skills”, as if they represented a less important set; “They are essential to change the workplace,” the study highlights.

According to the report What do workers in Latin America study? of Ubits, 35% of people prioritize soft skills in their training. The three most demanded fields in 2021 were those related to effective communication, adaptation to change and leadership.

“The pandemic revealed an opportunity to develop soft skills and that has made people look for more courses related to mindfulness, emotional intelligence, empathy, resilience and adaptation to change”, exposes the training platform in its report.

Access to differentiated training

Although the skills development It is important, not all workers seek to update their knowledge and there is a gap between the profiles with less training and the workforce with a higher academic level.

According to the Ubits report, people with upper secondary and technical education they are the ones who complete the most virtual courses, which shows that workers who do not have access to university education value and take advantage of the training because it allows them to develop to grow in the company.

On the other hand, the collaborators of between 30 and 40 years of age are the ones who start and finish courses the most. At the opposite pole is the working population between 20 and 30 years of age, with the lowest course completion rate.

This trend may be due to the fact that the new generations are looking for faster, more agile training with shorter content, but at the same time helping the skills development to adapt to changes in organizations.