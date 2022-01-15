That Time Daniel Craig Drunk Offered a Director a James Bond Movie at Hugh Jackman’s Christmas Party

As true shooters of the James Bond franchise, the responsibility for making decisions is supposed to stop with franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Pretty much any component you can think of falls under its purview, with nothing escaping its final seal of approval. Even outgoing 007 Daniel Craig knows this, but that didn’t stop him from making an offer to an old friend at Hugh Jackman’s Christmas party. The problem was that the negotiated prize was the director’s chair to 2012 fallen from heaven .

Talking with THR On the Awards Chatter podcast, Mr. Craig shared some pretty exciting stories about his time in the tuxedo. with his no time to die journey that marks the end of his days as England’s best defender, now is the time to spill all the beans you can in the name of candor and entertainment. Which led to this hilarious anecdote about how Sam Mendes was offered his eventual spot in the franchise:

He was definitely a little drunk and Sam was late. He just showed up and I hadn’t seen him in years, I hadn’t seen him since Road to Perdition… We sat and were having a drink together and I realized, it was like one of those… Because we had been having conversations about directors… and it turned obvious to me, sitting across from him. I watched him go, ‘Of course’… And I basically said, ‘I’m probably not supposed to say this, but do you want to direct the next Bond movie?’

Knowing the outcome of this fallen from heaven story, as well as the fact that it carries Sam Mendes as well resuming his duties in 2015 Spectrum It doesn’t kill the appeal of this story. Thinking about the historical context of this meeting, with Daniel Craig in two full 007 adventures at this point, this was probably the best and worst time to make such a move. Looking at where this drunken encounter led to in the long run, this is probably the most brazen franchise decision made under the influence. At least it was until Tom Holland saved the Spiderman franchise in similar circumstances.

fallen from heaven became the most successful James Bond film in history, with some even arguing that it is the best in the Daniel Craig era of the series . Working with classic labels and modern twists, Sam Mendes and Daniel Craig generated a $1.1 billion hit, just in time for the 50th anniversary celebration that took place the year of its release. Now strip away all that prior knowledge and read the rest of the story about what happened after Craig offered Mr. Mendes the job:

And he just did this, he just looked at me [and squinted] and said, ‘Yes’. And I was like, ‘Okay,’ and I was like, ‘I’m in the shit right now.’ I’m sure there is someone I should talk to about that before I offer directing jobs. It’s not my responsibility, but I was drunk! What can you say?

While it all worked out and the story was made better, just imagine the fear that may have gone through Daniel Craig’s mind at the time. Sure, I had all the faith in the world in Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson from the start, but that doesn’t mean I had carte blanche privileges. One could imagine that the follow-up conversation was over coffee, as well as some serious words involving participation in other Christmas gatherings.

The history of Daniel Craig’s time as James Bond is about to be further defined, with each new story showing the world how the process really worked in this unprecedented era of Bond movies. Maybe this means we’ll even get the full story of how Danny Boyle discarded bonus 25 concept caused the final rift that saw his departure. In the meantime, maybe someone should sit Tom Holland down with a couple of drinks and let him try to make your way in the world of 007 again. It’s a new year and there’s an open job vacancy at the fictional representation of MI6.

no time to die is available in all its glory, with options to rent or buy the 25th James Bond film in physical and digital media . Those of you looking to revisit fallen from heaven at the time of this writing you can with a subscription to Hulu or Paramount+. For a full rundown of what this cinematic year has to offer, turn your attention to the 2022 release schedule , and happy hunting!