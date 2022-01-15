That Time Daniel Craig Drunk Offered a Director a James Bond Movie at Hugh Jackman’s Christmas Party

As true shooters of the James Bond franchise, the responsibility for making decisions is supposed to stop with franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson. Pretty much any component you can think of falls under its purview, with nothing escaping its final seal of approval. Even outgoing 007 Daniel Craig knows this, but that didn’t stop him from making an offer to an old friend at Hugh Jackman’s Christmas party. The problem was that the negotiated prize was the director’s chair to 2012 fallen from heaven.

Talking with THROn the Awards Chatter podcast, Mr. Craig shared some pretty exciting stories about his time in the tuxedo. with his no time to die journey that marks the end of his days as England’s best defender, now is the time to spill all the beans you can in the name of candor and entertainment. Which led to this hilarious anecdote about how Sam Mendes was offered his eventual spot in the franchise:

He was definitely a little drunk and Sam was late. He just showed up and I hadn’t seen him in years, I hadn’t seen him since Road to Perdition… We sat and were having a drink together and I realized, it was like one of those… Because we had been having conversations about directors… and it turned obvious to me, sitting across from him. I watched him go, ‘Of course’… And I basically said, ‘I’m probably not supposed to say this, but do you want to direct the next Bond movie?’

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker