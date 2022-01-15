Tatiana Flores scored 4 goals in a win for Chelsea U-16

Midtime Editorial

The Mexican Tatiana Flores started 2022 on the right foot after participating in the rout of the Chelsea Women Regional Talent Club U16 which prevailed with a scandalous 7-0 to his similar Brighton FC.

Tatiana was dispatched with four of the goals during the 60 minutes she participated in the match of the basic forces of the Chelsea women’s team, where he had minutes to continue having activity in his career in the Old Continent.

It should be remembered that the player had already come to Mexico to join several calls for the Mexican Women’s National Team, but has also decided to participate with the England national team, because he has both nationalities.

The Mexican player scored the first goal after 16 minutes, then she achieved the Hat-trick and before leaving the substitution she reached a fourth goal in the victory that put the Chelsea U-16 in second place in the regional classification with 18 points, behind the Arsenal Women FC U16 RTC.

Both Tatiana and striker Marcelo Flores are making a career in the premier league, one of the most competitive internationally. The Aztec player has also already been summoned to the Mexican National Team in various categories, waiting for him to decide to represent El Tri definitively.

