Sylvester Stallone will premiere a new version of Rocky IV: Watch the trailer

in 1985 Sylvester Stallone He directed Rocky IV and crowned this film as one of the best in the boxing saga. Now, the actor has made a new version of this classic that he will premiere under the name of Rocky vs. Drago: The Ultimate Director’s Cut. The premiere will be on November 11 in theaters but it will only last that day, so it will be a more than unmissable event for fans. The next day it will be available on demand.

For this new version, the actor and director has decided to remove some scenes from the original with which he was no longer comfortable -such as Paulie’s robot that generated so much controversy at the time- and also added new material. The truth is that more than 25 years have passed since the premiere and this means that many aspects are revised since they have not aged in the best way.

In total there will be 40 extra minutes of footage in relation to the original and We will be able to see a new version of one of the most iconic moments of the film, which is the confrontation between Apollo Creed and Ivan Drago and which has been crowned one of the best fights on the big screen. A few days ago, the impressive trailer was released announcing the arrival of material never seen before, in addition to reviving the spirit of one of the most beloved sagas in Hollywood.

Rocky IV It was considered the last great film in the saga of Rocky, since the arrival of the fifth disappointed the critics. For his part, Stallone has already shared the imposing poster of the new version of the film from his Instagram account and fans have gone crazy with the possibility of meeting their favorite characters and a reversal of the film that was also one of the highest grossing of this franchise.

Watch the trailer below: