Sylvester Stallone returns with the fourth part of The Expendables

The success of the film triggered two more sequels, one in 2012 and another in 2014. Critics pointed out that the plot was not the best, but praised the sheer number of characters Y the return of phrases, scenes and other clichés They are a fundamental part of the action cinema of the 80s.

Each sequel was adding more stars, as in “Expendables 2” that the great Chuck Norris made a glorious return, not forgetting that Jean-Claude Van Damme became a fearsome villain. For the third part more figures appeared, such as Wesley Snipes, Mel Gibson, Harrison Ford, Antonio Banderas, among others.

Now, more than 7 years after the premiere of the last film, Lionsgate (producer of the entire saga) confirmed that Sly will be back beside Statham, Lundgren and Couture. In addition, new faces are added such as the actor and martial artist Tony Jay, the rapper 50cent (Curtis Jackson) and the star of the “Transformers” saga, Megan fox. The surprises do not end, since the study announced that production will start in the fall (northern), that is, between september and december this year.

Stallone has been talking about the return of his mercenaries for a long time, but the situation had never been finalized until now. there are still many doubts about whether the rest of the members will return from the original equipment, such as Jet Li and Terry Crews. It will be a matter of waiting a little longer, surely sylvester will surprise again with an announcement about “Expendables 4”.

