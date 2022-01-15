Superior Draw Results 2709: LIST of winners of the National Lottery for January 14, 2022

This Friday, January 14, the National lottery edited on Top Draw 2709, within the framework of the Alegría Lottery campaign, which aims to motivate current players and attract new participants.

In that sense, the results of the Superior Draw 2709 They were given through a live broadcast on the YouTube channel of the National lottery. In Binary Herald We share the complete list with the winning numbers.

Results of the Superior Draw 2709 of the National Lottery

To know if you are the winner of any of the prizes of the Top Draw 2709, click THIS LINK to check if your “a bit” of luck was awarded.

Number of the Grand Prize, of 17 million pesos: 11955

Number of the second prize, of 1.44 million pesos: 42006

Complete list of winning numbers of the Superior Draw 2709 of January 14, 2022 / YouTube screenshot: National Lottery

The Top Draw 2709 was held in the Drawing Room of the Moro Building of the National lottery, this January 14, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

The National lottery remember that the resources obtained from the sale of the “little pieces” will be destined for public assistance and, with this, the institution contributes to the strengthening of social programs.

Follow Binary Herald in Google News, CLICK HERE.