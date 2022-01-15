Sony did not want? PlayStation devs pushed to see their games on PC

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

God of War, one of the biggest PlayStation 4 exclusives, debuted today on PC. With this Sony and PlayStation make clear their interest in said market; however, it seems that companies were not always sure about taking this step and launching their big productions on computer.

We know this thanks to recent statements by Cory Barlog, director of said Kratos adventure. The creative spoke about the launch of God of War on PC and how PlayStation Studio is gradually opening up to more systems.

The interesting thing is that Barlog revealed that many developers of said label wanted to bring their games to PC for a long time. So they did their best to convince Sony and PlayStation that it was a good idea.

PlayStation Studios devs asked Sony to see their games on PC

Since last year, Sony revealed part of its strategy to bring some PlayStation exclusives to PC with some limitations, such as avoiding simultaneous releases on both systems. In addition, he created the PlayStation PC label to distribute his titles on platforms such as Steam and the Epic Games Store.

During an interview with Game Informer (via VCG), Barlog said that creatives from various PlayStation studios sent suggestions to Sony to join PC gaming. He said that in their petitions they argued about how good the idea of ​​bringing large productions to computers was.

“I think it was the studio collective around the world saying it was a really good idea (…) Eventually, I think it got to that tipping point. When we sent so many requests to the suggestion box that said: ‘I’m tired of hearing all this. Okay, we’ll do this,’” commented the creative.

On the other hand, Barlog assured that this opening has been a process that has not yet concluded. This is because PlayStation is still researching and fully defining its strategy for bringing future games to PC. At the same time, studios are also working to find the most effective way to make it happen.

“It is a process. We’re still figuring out as a company and as individual studios how to do this and what the process and strategy will be.”

Sony took years to reveal an expansion plan to gain ground where Xbox already has a strong presence. However, he has always made it clear that his main focus will remain on PlayStation consoles. At the same time, it will continue to release more games on Steam and the Epic Games store.

You can play God of War on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. Look for more news about the franchise and its next installment at this link.

