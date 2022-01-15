“She’s disguised as two people”

The star of ‘Harry Potter’, Emma Watson, has always been very private behind the cameras, and in recent times and also due to the pandemic, it has been more missing than ever from public life.

A few months ago there were even rumors that he had retired of the cinema and that had been promised cwith her boyfriend, Leo Robinton, with whom she maintains a most reserved relationship.

Although the actress herself spoke out against these rumours, it has not been until now that we have seen her reappear in the public eye for a very important reason for her.

Emma has been one of the participants in the Earthshot Prizes 2021 in London, where he appeared with a look that has not left anyone indifferent.

As part of the event’s eco-friendly initiative, Emma wore a recycled dress made with several garments designed by Harris Reed, combined with military pants and boots in pursuit of sustainable fashion.





Emma Watson at the Earthshot Prize 2021 | Getty Images

His original choice, where one leg sticks out while the other covers her tulle skirt, she has had all kinds of reactions on the networks, although in general all her fans were happy to see her again.

“That outfit is a flashback to 2002 and I hate it,” one commented. “It looks like one of those Halloween costumes where you’re dressed as two people,” another comment noted, which has had a lot of support. “No, just not”, “the queen is back”, “clearly that stings” or even a brave “pregnant” are other comments that her outfit has received. Have more photos and videos clicking above.





Emma Watson at the Earthshot Prize 2021 | Getty Images

Emma Watson also returns to Instagram

Almost at the same time as her appearance on the British red carpet with personalities such as Kate Middleton and Prince William or the singer Ed Sheeran, Emma Watson also posted on his Instagram after almost a year and a half.

Or rather, the feminist organization Cop 26 did, which according to her bio has taken over her account for the time being and has changed her profile picture.

Although with a countdown post they rose a little Emma’s video smiling that has delighted fans, adding a whopping more than 7 million likes in just a few hours.

sure you are interested

The unknown model brother of Emma Watson who also appeared in ‘Harry Potter’