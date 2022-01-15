SEE HERE, Manchester City vs. Chelsea LIVE by Premier League: live stream broadcast of the match via ESPN and Star Plus | Live football | Matches today | Formations | England | FOOTBALL-INTERNATIONAL

They play live today Saturday January 15, Manchester City vs. Chelsea LIVE and ONLINE, within the framework of the date 22 of the premier league. Follow the transmission and narration online live hd stream from ESPN, ESPN Play and STAR Plus, starting at 7:30 am (Peruvian time). Watch the main incidents of the match minute by minute from Depor.com. We leave you how to watch the meeting on your cell phone from anywhere in the world.

All set for the first place in the English league to face off against their biggest supporter. Ten points differentiate the ‘Blues’ from the ‘Sky Blues’, so the most complicated role will be for Thomas Tuchel and his team.

What time to watch Manchester City vs. Chelsea?

Mexico – 6:30 a.m.

Peru – 7:30 a.m.

Ecuador – 7:30 a.m.

Colombia – 7:30 a.m.

Bolivia – 8:30 a.m.

Venezuela – 8:30 a.m.

Paraguay – 9:30 a.m.

Chile – 9:30 a.m.

Argentina – 9:30 a.m.

Uruguay – 9:30 a.m.

Brazil – 9:30 a.m.

Spain – 1:30 p.m.

Pep Guardiola’s team has 53 points, while the current European champion has 42, so if the ‘Citizens’, who have eleven consecutive victories in the championship, beat the ‘Blues’, the championship could remain sentenced.

It is clear that Liverpool is also in the fight, it is third eleven points behind Manchester City, although with one less game. The ‘Reds’, who will not be able to count on their stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané, both in the African Cup, will host Brentford on Sunday.

On the Manchester City side, the ‘Citizens’ have been affected by new positive cases of Covid-19, as Josep Guardiola announced in his press conference on the eve of the match: “We have some new cases but they want to remain anonymous so I can’t tell you who they are.”

This deteriorated situation in the ‘Citizens’ does not put that match against the ‘Blues’ at risk for the moment. On 13 January, on the eve of a FA Cup third-round match against modest Swindon Town (4th tier), 21 City members – seven players and fourteen coaching staff – were placed in isolation, including Guardiola himself.

On the Chelsea side, Thomas Tuchel warned that “I would be very angry” if you find out that there are clubs that are abusing the Covid-19 protocol to suspend matches due to injuries or absent players in the Africa Cup.

The German coach was asked at a press conference if he thinks there are teams taking advantage of the situation, after Liverpool suspended the first leg of the League Cup semifinals due to several false positives in the team: “I really hope that there are no teams abusing the protocol, because otherwise I would be very, very angry.”

“We are doing everything possible so that the games are played. We’ve even played on occasions where we thought it was better not to play, so I can only hope that the rules are the same for everyone.Tuchel added. The ‘Blue’ coach also confirmed another positive case in the team, that of Andreas Christensen, who will not be able to play this Saturday against Manchester City.

On which channel to watch Manchester City vs. Chelsea?

Mexico – Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Peru – ESPN and Star+

Ecuador – ESPN and Star+

Colombia – ESPN and Star+

Bolivia – ESPN and Star+

Venezuela – ESPN and Star+

Paraguay – ESPN and Star+

Chile – ESPN and Star+

Argentina – ESPN and Star+

Uruguay – ESPN and Star+

Brazil – ESPN and Star+

Spain – DAZN, Movistar+

Manchester City vs. Chelsea: previous matches

09.25.21 – Chelsea 0:1 Manchester City

05.29.21 – Manchester City 0:1 Chelsea

08.05.21 – Manchester City 1:2 Chelsea

17.04.21 – Chelsea 1:0 Manchester City

03.01.21 – Chelsea 1:2 Manchester City

