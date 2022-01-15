See Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Incredible Christmas Gift For His Mom

ads

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson did his part to spread the Christmas cheer this year, both by buying his mom a new car and bringing fans to the emotional performance. The actor posted a video on Instagram showing the moment he walked his mother, Ata Johnson, into the driveway on Christmas Day. Best of all, he even got his daughters to have a generous spirit.

Johnson shielded his mother’s eyes and guided her carefully to the driveway, where a new Cadillac was waiting with a bow on the windshield. Her daughters, Jasmine, 6, and Tiana Gia, 3, counted in unison, then yelled, “Merry Christmas!” just as Johnson pulled his hands away. Ata was clearly elated, but she was also on the verge of tears at the sight of the incredible gift. Johnson also included photos in the post, showing her mother smiling behind the wheel and her daughters climbing into the cabin.

“This one felt good,” Johnson wrote alongside the album. Today I surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas. I was surprised. He got some good and ugly cries. Then once her grandchildren joined her inside the car. I was overwhelmed with pure joy. Hell, even Hobbs, my dog ​​wanted to spy on the whip with his new Christmas chicken. I am so grateful to be able to do this kind of thing for my mom, who has had an amazing life. I don’t take any of that for granted. Neither does she.”

“Merry Christmas, Mom. Enjoy your new trip! And of your Elvis records. We love you. You deserve so much more,” Johnson concluded. His post has over 5 million likes at the time of this writing, and counting.

As cute as the gift is, it’s not even the biggest we’ve seen Johnson give his mom for Christmas. In 2018, she made a similar post in which her mother was sitting by the Christmas tree opening an envelope, explaining that she was buying her a new house. Instead of choosing one for her, he wrote, “I told her to treat this card like it’s ‘Willy Wonka’s golden ticket’ because she can choose any house she wants, wherever she wants.”

“All our lives growing up we lived in little apartments across the country,” Johnson explained in the caption at the time. “They lived like gypsies on the road from one state to another. The first house my parents lived in was the one I bought for them in 1999. They divorced about 5 years later and, as in life, things happen and they get a bit complicated. «

“I always say that if you have a good mom, then you have a good chance of becoming a decent human being,” she wrote. “And somehow, at some point I became a lucky motherfucker to be able to make things like this happen. Merry Christmas Mom and WOOOHOOO enjoy your new home.”