Sandra Bullock gets rid of one of her best properties for less than 4 million euros

The year begins for Sandra Bullock in the best way. Among other things, he has decided to sell one of the most coveted apartments. Located in Los Angeles, the spectacular apartment is offered for less than 4 million euros. Anyone would want a space as grandiose as this and there are plenty of reasons. Anyway, this has given us the opportunity to know what one of the actress’s properties is like. Stay and get all the details, you can’t imagine who the next owner’s neighbors could be.

Sandra Bullock is one of the most talked about actresses of the moment thanks to her most recent success in the Netflix movie. Unforgivable is the name given to the film in which he starred and produced. It seems that it has sneaked into the 10 most played movies on the platform. This is not entirely a mystery, given that by having this star, feature films are almost assured of success. Knowing this, you have decided to party big and get rid of a property (perhaps to acquire another real estate paradise). In West Hollywood there is the Sierra Towers building and on the 22nd floor (with 31 floors) is the residence of the American. You want to know more?

What is Sandra Bullock’s apartment like?

Before being Bullock’s, it belonged to Matthew Perry. It exhibits a setting inspired by the architecture of the mid-20th century, so its beauty lies in the natural and minimalist. It exhibits 158 square meters, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, kitchen, hall, dining room, main room and parking for 2 vehicles. All this for 3.9 million euros. Upon entering there are many elements that attract attention. In the living room, sober textures and the combination of neutral and light colors are prioritized. The furniture is white, with cushions in different shades of brown, a wide coffee table, lamps, armchairs and a white ceiling with lights scattered everywhere.

However, the most amazing of all is what surrounds the room and the entire department itself. They are glass walls that show a panoramic view of the Californian city, a true beauty. At sunrise, sunset and even at night you can enjoy a unique and hypnotic picture. In addition to this, almost all rooms include balconies, therefore, you can take advantage of even more the spectacle for the senses that this privileged place in West Hollywood offers.

On the other hand, the main room is spacious. It has a double bed with a beige headboard, a large rug, night tables and sliding doors with access to the private balcony. Consequently, it is a bright and elegant space that can give peace of mind to its next owner. The bathrooms, despite being luxurious, are also simple and tasteful. Featuring white countertops, lamps, wood storage, glass-paneled showers, towel racks, and cream colors. On the other hand, the buyer will have the opportunity to run into neighbors like Adam Sandler, Kelly Osbourne and Courtney Cox.

Sandra Bullock lets go of a real estate gem. Would you dare to buy an apartment like this?